Yale graduate sues university for removing her over her depression

A Yale graduate is suing her former school.

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut --
A Yale University graduate is suing her former school, claiming she was removed from campus because she sought counseling for depression.

The alleged incident happened two years ago.

The woman says she sought counseling the same month that two students committed suicide.

She claims the school placed her on mandatory medical leave because they were worried about more negative publicity.

Yale would not comment on the lawsuit.

The woman alleges she was unlawfully held for involuntary treatment at Yale-New Haven Hospital and hospital staff illegally gave her medical information to Yale officials.

She was reinstated in the fall of 2017 and graduated this year.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
