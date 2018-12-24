TOY DRIVE

Lefty O'Doul's toy drive in San Francisco aiming to break 2016 record

A last minute drive is being held at Lefty O'Doul's in San Francisco on Christmas Eve that aims to collect more than 10,000 toys in a single day. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A last minute drive is being held at Lefty O'Doul's in San Francisco on Christmas Eve.

The restaurant hopes to collect thousands of toys for children in need.

RELATED: Lefty O'Doul's holds holiday toy drive in San Francisco's Union Square

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, along with former mayor Willie Brown were on hand to collect toys.

A survey by the U.S. Census Bureau estimates more than 12,000 children under 18 are living below the poverty level in San Francisco, and the toys are going to those who need them most.

Lefty's hopes to exceed their 2016 record of collecting 10,000 toys in a single day.

The drive was being held at 145 Jefferson Street.
Related Topics:
societytoy drivetoyscharitiescharitychildrenholidaychristmaschristmas giftlefty o'doulsSan Francisco
