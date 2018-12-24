HAPPENING NOW: The holiday spirit is easy to see, hear, and feel this morning. We’re at the 18th annual Lefty O’Doul’s “Last Minute” Christmas Eve All Day Toy Drive. Kick-off is at 6:30 a.m. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/mvt8gkvtcx — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 24, 2018

.@LondonBreed just arrived at Lefty’s new location along Jefferson Street. We’re live at 6:45 a.m. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/90bbpzxxFa — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 24, 2018

Mayors @LondonBreed and Willie Brown kicking off the annual toy drive, here at Lefty’s. It is easy to see, hear and feel the holiday spirit this morning. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/4Yi1u2v5ln — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 24, 2018

A last minute drive is being held at Lefty O'Doul's in San Francisco on Christmas Eve.The restaurant hopes to collect thousands of toys for children in need.San Francisco Mayor London Breed, along with former mayor Willie Brown were on hand to collect toys.A survey by the U.S. Census Bureau estimates more than 12,000 children under 18 are living below the poverty level in San Francisco, and the toys are going to those who need them most.Lefty's hopes to exceed their 2016 record of collecting 10,000 toys in a single day.The drive was being held at 145 Jefferson Street.