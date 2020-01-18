2- day LEGO Master Builder contest happening at Great Mall in Milpitas

ROUND ONE IS COMPLETE. WOW.



Take a look at Group One’s build. LEGOLAND Discovery Center #BayArea is looking for a Master Model Builder today.



Learn all about it here: https://t.co/bnRkNGKnNn #BrickFactor2020 #abc7now pic.twitter.com/3Ziqi90dKN — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) January 18, 2020

Think “cooking show competition”... but BETTER!



LEGOLAND Discovery Center #BayArea is looking for a Master Model Builder.



AMAZING. First round theme: Originality.



Let’s see what these builders build! #BrickFactor2020 #abc7now pic.twitter.com/76uoXD8zjB — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) January 18, 2020

CHECK THIS OUT! How cool is this?!



I’m at @ShopGreatMall for #BrickFactor2020.



An amazing competition... incredible prizes... impressive @LEGO_Group builders...



Ahead of the April 2020 opening of LEGO Discovery Center #BayArea



Come by! https://t.co/NafcoQOEcD #abc7now pic.twitter.com/a3rCTqSabM — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) January 18, 2020

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- This weekend holds the competition you'd dream of as a kid -- A LEGO "master builder" contest with a very special guest.ABC7 News' Amanda Del Castillo is emceeing the two-day Brick Factor competition at Legoland's Discovery Center inside the Great Mall in Milpitas.The competition will name the Discovery Center's first-ever Master Model Builder. The winner also gets a full-time position to design and build new store furniture.It is free to enter and starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.