2- day LEGO Master Builder contest happening at Great Mall in Milpitas

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- This weekend holds the competition you'd dream of as a kid -- A LEGO "master builder" contest with a very special guest.

ABC7 News' Amanda Del Castillo is emceeing the two-day Brick Factor competition at Legoland's Discovery Center inside the Great Mall in Milpitas.

The competition will name the Discovery Center's first-ever Master Model Builder. The winner also gets a full-time position to design and build new store furniture.

It is free to enter and starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.




