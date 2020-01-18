Society

LEGO Master Builder contest at Great Mall in Milpitas

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- This weekend holds the competition you'd dream of as a kid -- A LEGO "master builder" contest with a very special guest.

ABC7 News' Amanda Del Castillo is emceeing the Brick Factor competition at Legoland's Discovery Center inside the Great Mall in Milpitas.

ABC7 News' Amanda del Castillo emcees for the LEGO brick competition at Legoland's Discovery Center inside the Great Mall in Milpitas on Jan. 18, 2020.

ABC7 News' Amanda del Castillo emcees for the LEGO brick competition at Legoland's Discovery Center inside the Great Mall in Milpitas on Jan. 18, 2020.



The competition will name the Discovery Center's first-ever Master Model Builder. The winner also gets a full-time position to design and build new store furniture.
The LEGO building competition was scheduled to be a two-day event, but because of the NFC Championship Game happening on Sunday, the contest was condenced to one day.

This image shows a LEGO replica of a 49ers helmet, a football and a Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy in Milpitas, Calif. on Jan. 18, 2020.

This image shows a LEGO replica of a 49ers helmet, a football and a Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy in Milpitas, Calif. on Jan. 18, 2020.



It is free to enter and started Saturday at 10 a.m. The winner will be announced Saturday evening.




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymilpitascompetitioncontestslegolandlego
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women's March 2020 takes place throughout Bay Area
Warehouse filled with Hurricane Maria supplies found in Puerto Rico
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles
Authorities ID mom hit and killed by car while waiting to pick up child from Oakland school
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Woman arrested after using fake $100 bills in Petaluma
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly start to the weekend
Show More
What to know about the NFC Championship Game -- date, time, how to watch, odds
Wife speaks after husband dies in avalanche at Tahoe ski resort
49ers fans share game day superstitions ahead of NFC Championship game
San Rafael police looking for burglary suspect shot at by homeowner
EXCLUSIVE: Pastor arrested after threatening San Carlos church with gun violence
More TOP STORIES News