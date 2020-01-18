LEGO Master Builder contest at Great Mall in Milpitas

ABC7 News' Amanda Del Castillo is emceeing the Brick Factor competition at Legoland's Discovery Center inside the Great Mall in Milpitas.
The competition will name the Discovery Center's first-ever Master Model Builder. The winner also gets a full-time position to design and build new store furniture.
The LEGO building competition was scheduled to be a two-day event, but because of the NFC Championship Game happening on Sunday, the contest was condenced to one day.
It is free to enter and started Saturday at 10 a.m. The winner will be announced Saturday evening.
ROUND ONE IS COMPLETE. WOW.
Take a look at Group One's build. LEGOLAND Discovery Center #BayArea is looking for a Master Model Builder today.
Learn all about it here: https://t.co/bnRkNGKnNn #BrickFactor2020 #abc7now pic.twitter.com/3Ziqi90dKN
Think "cooking show competition"... but BETTER!
LEGOLAND Discovery Center #BayArea is looking for a Master Model Builder.
AMAZING. First round theme: Originality.
Let's see what these builders build!
CHECK THIS OUT! How cool is this?!
I'm at @ShopGreatMall for #BrickFactor2020.
An amazing competition... incredible prizes... impressive @LEGO_Group builders...
Ahead of the April 2020 opening of LEGO Discovery Center #BayArea
Come by! https://t.co/NafcoQOEcD #abc7now pic.twitter.com/a3rCTqSabM
Only after this video did I see my unruly hair... I blame it on this FIERCE competition.
Check it out: https://t.co/NafcoQOEcD #abc7now pic.twitter.com/J6Ua4ygdfE