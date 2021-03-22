LGBTQ community marches in SF to support AAPI community, denounce hate

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10436667" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There was a massive show of solidarity across the Bay Area this weekend -- People standing together, demanding an end to hate and violence against Asian Americans.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than 1,000 people took to the streets Sunday in San Francisco to stop hate and violence against Asian Americans. It may have been the biggest show of unity yet for a community in pain.The large crowds took over Market Street."I want to stop the hate crimes because we're people too," said Sophia Larioza from San Francisco.That violence is on the rise in the Bay Area. Many crimes against Asian American seniors have been caught on camera.Just days ago, eight people were gunned down in Atlanta, six of the victims were Asian women working at local spas."This rally is a call to arms, a call to action, to stand up and say no more enough is enough," said Michael Nguyen from Asian Pacific Alliance.Before the march, there was a rally at 17th and Castro streets, the LGBTQ community is fast becoming a new ally in the cause."For so many leaders from the LGBTQ community to say we are standing with our Asian American families, our API seniors, means so much," said Assemblyman David Chiu.Fear of just walking down the street, is a new reality for many families."My mom was shopping, instead of ornaments and dresses she wanted a baseball bat to protect herself, this is not the life I want for my people," said Ehra Amaya."We are better than this," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.When it comes to community safety, Breed wants to bring back an idea from the 1980s, community-based safety patrols which became quite famous."We're going to bring back something similar to the Guardian Angels to protect seniors and uplift them," said Breed.Breed plans to release more details about the street patrols next week.Collapse :heavy_check_mark: 7