LGBTQ community marches in SF to support AAPI community, denounce hate

RELATED: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
The large crowds took over Market Street.
"I want to stop the hate crimes because we're people too," said Sophia Larioza from San Francisco.
That violence is on the rise in the Bay Area. Many crimes against Asian American seniors have been caught on camera.
VIDEO: Hundreds gather in SF to mourn Atlanta shooting victims
Just days ago, eight people were gunned down in Atlanta, six of the victims were Asian women working at local spas.
"This rally is a call to arms, a call to action, to stand up and say no more enough is enough," said Michael Nguyen from Asian Pacific Alliance.
Before the march, there was a rally at 17th and Castro streets, the LGBTQ community is fast becoming a new ally in the cause.
"For so many leaders from the LGBTQ community to say we are standing with our Asian American families, our API seniors, means so much," said Assemblyman David Chiu.
RELATED: Asian American victim considers moving out of state after brutal attack in SF
Fear of just walking down the street, is a new reality for many families.
"My mom was shopping, instead of ornaments and dresses she wanted a baseball bat to protect herself, this is not the life I want for my people," said Ehra Amaya.
"We are better than this," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
When it comes to community safety, Breed wants to bring back an idea from the 1980s, community-based safety patrols which became quite famous.
"We're going to bring back something similar to the Guardian Angels to protect seniors and uplift them," said Breed.
Breed plans to release more details about the street patrols next week.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Bay Area Asian Americans share powerful, painful memories of hate
- 83-year-old Asian man describes debilitating SF attack, warns people 'to be careful'
- 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
- Asian American victim considers moving out of state after brutal attack in SF
- EXCLUSIVE: 75-year-old Asian man warned about increase in attacks days before murder in Oakland
- Daniel Dae Kim, members of Congress to testify on discrimination, violence against Asian Americans
- Asian grandma knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack in NY
- Family outraged over SF DA's description of 84-year-old Asian man's suspected killer
- Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents reported across US since March 2020, group says
- 'This is horrific': SFPD to step up patrols amid string of violent attacks on Asian Americans
- Daniel Wu, W. Kamau Bell discuss shocking crimes against Asian Americans
- Santa Cruz Warriors guard Jeremy Lin comments on racial slur directed at him
- #StandForAsians rally draws hundreds in San Mateo with 7th grader leading the charge
- Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu discuss violent crimes against Asian Americans in Bay Area
- Police investigating after Asian man stabbed in back in NYC's Chinatown
- Burma Superstar offers $5,000 reward as ABC7 receives reports of additional attacks on Asian Americans
- EXCLUSIVE: Former Bay Area gang member arrested after threatening to kill Asians online
- 'We're on alert': Volunteers arm Oakland Chinatown business owners with air horns for safety
- Arrest in NYC assault on Chinese woman after Olivia Munn called for public's help
- Hundreds of people are volunteering to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
- Surge in racism against Asian Americans spurs calls for change
- Oakland police chief visits Chinatown shops, emphasizes need for 'greater presence' after attacks, crime