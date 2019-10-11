PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: List of counties, cities affected by PG&E power outage in Bay Area, rest of California

Power restoration is underway in the following counties: Alpine, Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and in portions of Yuba.
PG&E provided this breakdown of the current restoration progress in the Bay Area:
Alameda: 78% restored
Contra Costa: 85% restored
Marin: 80% restored
Napa: 59% restored
San Mateo: 84% restored
Santa Clara: 88% restored
Santa Cruz: 64% restored
Solano: 94% restored
Sonoma: 46% restored
Here's a list of all the counties and cities still impacted by outages and the latest restoration percentages from PG&E:
ALAMEDA (30,827 - 78% restored)
Albany, Oakland, Castro Valley, Fremont, Union City, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Sunol, Pleasanton, Livermore
ALPINE (530 customers - 0% restored) )
Bear Valley
AMADOR (18,687 customers - 50% restored)
Pioneer, Jackson, Sutter Creek, Pine Grove, Plymouth, Volcano, Fiddletown, River Pines, Amador City, Drytown, Martell, Ione
BUTTE (27,341 customers - 29% restored)
Oroville, Chico, Magalia, Paradise, Berry Creek, Forest Ranch, Palermo, Bangor, Cohasset, Butte Meadows, Clipper Mills, Forbestown, Stirling City, Feather Falls, Biggs, Brush Creek, Yankee Hill, Gridley, Rackerby, Butte Valley, Hurleton, Paradise Pines
CALAVERAS (24,391 customers - 51 % restored)
Arnold, Angels Camp, Copperopolis, Murphys, San Andreas, West Point, Mountain Ranch, Mokelumne Hill, Rail Road Flat, Vallecito, Wilseyville, Hathaway Pines, Avery, Glencoe, Douglas Flat, Sheep Ranch, White Pines, Dorrington, Camp Connell, Tamarack, Altaville, Valley Springs
COLUSA (1,816 customers - 81% restored)
Arbuckle, Stonyford, Williams, Sites, Maxwell
CONTRA COSTA (37, 486 customers - 85% restored)
San Ramon, Orinda, Lafayette, Moraga, Pinole, Richmond, Kensington, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Canyon, San Pablo, Pittsburg, Rodeo, Concord, Antioch, Martinez
EL DORADO (51,272 customers - 49% restored)
Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Pollock Pines, Cameron Park, Camino, Rescue, El Dorado, Somerset, Cool, Shingle Springs, Georgetown, Garden Valley, Diamond Springs, Pilot Hill, Grizzly Flats, Twin Bridges, Greenwood, Kyburz, Lotus, Kelsey, Mount Aukum, Coloma, Pacific House, Fair Play, Omo Ranch, Silver Fork, Canyon, Aukum
GLENN (1,602 customers - 87% restored)
Orland, Willows, Artois, Elk Creek, Glenn
HUMBOLDT (66,947 customers - 100 percent restored)
Eureka, Arcata, McKinleyville, Fortuna, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Trinidad, Garberville, Willow Creek, Hoopa, Redway, Blue Lake, Loleta, Bayside, Hydesville, Carlotta, Scotia, Miranda, Kneeland, Orleans, Myers Flat, Orick, Petrolia, Redcrest, Whitethorn, Weott, Alderpoint, Phillipsville, Samoa, Weitchpec, Honeydew, Fieldbrook, Korbel, Blocksburg, Alton, Fernbridge, Manila, Piercy, Somes Bar, Zenia, Fairhaven, Ettersburg, Fort Seward, Fields Landing, Westhaven, Salyer, Maple Creek, Burnt Ranch, Big Lagoon
KERN (4,287 customers - 2% restored)
Bakersfield, Arvin, Buttonwillow, Dustin Acres, Edison, Fellows, Lamont, Lebec, Maricopa, McFarland, McKittrick, Mettler Station, Shafter, Taft, Tehachapi, Tupman, Valley Acres, Wasco
LAKE (37,403 customers - 3% restored)
Clearlake, Lakeport, Clearlake Oaks, Lucerne, Nice, Upper Lake, Lower Lake, Middletown, Kelseyville, Cobb, Hidden Valley Lake, Glenhaven, Witter Springs, Clearlake Park, Loch Lomond
MARIN (9,881 customers - 80% restored)
Bolinas, Fairfax, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Olema, Sausalito, Stinson Beach
** Update on time of impact ** Public Safety Power Shutoff confirmed for parts of Marin County. https://t.co/jQUobpNfTW— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) October 8, 2019
MARIPOSA (2,261 customers - 33% restored)
Coulterville, La Grange, Greeley Hill, Mariposa
MENDOCINO (6,401 customers - 20% restored)
Ukiah, Potter Valley, Hopland, Redwood Valley, Willits, Boonville, Calpella, Talmage, Fort Bragg
MERCED (127 customers - 2% restored)
NAPA (32,540 customers - 59% restored)
Napa, Saint Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Oakville, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Yountville, American Canyon
NEVADA (41,497 customers - 21% restored)
Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, North San Juan, Washington, Norden, Chicago Park, Cedar Ridge, Truckee, Kingvale
PLACER (50,086 customers - 60% contained)
Auburn, Lincoln, Loomis, Colfax, Newcastle, Foresthill, Granite Bay, Meadow Vista, Penryn, Rocklin, Applegate, Alta, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Weimar, Gold Run, Baxter, Roseville, Sheridan, Christian Valley
PLUMAS (811 customers - 0% contained)
La Porte, Quincy, Belden, Storrie, Twain, Bucks Lake, Tobin
SAN JOAQUIN (11 customers - 18% contained)
Vernalis, Tracy, Stockton, Farmington
SAN MATEO (14,764 customers - 84% restored)
Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Woodside, Moss Beach, Montara, Portola Valley, Pescadero, La Honda, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Loma Mar, San Mateo, Menlo Park, Emerald Hills, Pacifica, Princeton
SANTA BARBARA (32 customers - 100% restored)
Santa Maria
SANTA CLARA (38,983 customers - 88% restored)
San Jose, Morgan Hill, Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Redwood Estates, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Coyote, Gilroy, Mount Hamilton, Palo Alto, Holy City, Saratoga,
SANTA CRUZ (38,513 customers - 64% restored)
Aptos, Boulder Creek, Watsonville, Scotts Valley, Soquel, Ben Lomond, Felton, Santa Cruz, Mount Hermon, Brookdale, Davenport, Capitola, Freedom, La Selva Beach, Corralitos, Bonny Doon
SHASTA (31,788 customers - 35% restored)
Redding, Anderson, Shingletown, Palo Cedro, Cottonwood, Lakehead, Millville, Bella Vista, Oak Run, Whitmore, Igo, Round Mountain, Montgomery Creek, Big Bend, Shasta Lake, Ono, Shasta, Burney
SIERRA (1,454 customers - 0% restored)
Sierra City, Downieville, Alleghany, Goodyears Bar, Pike City
SISKIYOU (58 customers - 100% restored)
SOLANO (32,3233 customers - 94% restored)
Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City, Vallejo, Dixon
SONOMA (65,902 customers - 46% restored)
Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Geyserville, Kenwood, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Annapolis, Stewarts Point, Cotati, Cazadero, Guerneville, Larkfield, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fulton, Bodega Bay
STANISLAUS (138 customers - 95% restored)
Westley, Grayson, Patterson, Oakdale, Knights Ferry, La Grange, Modesto, Riverbank
TEHAMA (19,965 customers - 42% restored)
Red Bluff, Los Molinos, Gerber, Corning, Mineral, Paynes Creek, Manton, Vina, Tehama, Mill Creek, Paskenta, Proberta, Flournoy
TRINITY (1,416 customers - 100% restored)
Burnt Ranch, Del Loma, Hawkins Bar, Kettenpom, Platina, Salyer, Wildwood, Willow Creek, Zenia
TUOLUMNE (33,809 customers - 43%)
Sonora, Groveland, Twain Harte, Jamestown, Tuolumne, Mi Wuk Village, Pinecrest, Columbia, Soulsbyville, Long Barn, Strawberry, Chinese Camp, Cold Springs, Moccasin, Big Oak Flat, Sierra Village
YOLO (6,272 customers - 98% restored)
Winters, Esparto, Guinda, Capay, Brooks, Madison, Rumsey, Woodland, Davis, Dunnigan, Zamora
YUBA (6,722 customers - 30$ restored)
Marysville, Browns Valley, Oregon House, Brownsville, Wheatland, Dobbins, Camptonville, Smartville, Challenge, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley, Loma Rica
Get the latest information on areas impacted, resources from PG&E here.
**** PG&E's website is experiencing intermittent outages due to a high volume of traffic.