PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: List of counties, cities affected by PG&E power outage in Bay Area, rest of California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has started the process of restoring power to some customers across Northern and Central California following the second phase of power shutoffs.

Power restoration is underway in the following counties: Alpine, Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and in portions of Yuba.

PG&E provided this breakdown of the current restoration progress in the Bay Area:

Alameda: 78% restored
Contra Costa: 85% restored
Marin: 80% restored
Napa: 59% restored
San Mateo: 84% restored
Santa Clara: 88% restored
Santa Cruz: 64% restored
Solano: 94% restored
Sonoma: 46% restored

Here's a list of all the counties and cities still impacted by outages and the latest restoration percentages from PG&E:

ALAMEDA (30,827 - 78% restored)

Albany, Oakland, Castro Valley, Fremont, Union City, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Sunol, Pleasanton, Livermore

ALPINE (530 customers - 0% restored) )

Bear Valley

AMADOR (18,687 customers - 50% restored)

Pioneer, Jackson, Sutter Creek, Pine Grove, Plymouth, Volcano, Fiddletown, River Pines, Amador City, Drytown, Martell, Ione

BUTTE (27,341 customers - 29% restored)

Oroville, Chico, Magalia, Paradise, Berry Creek, Forest Ranch, Palermo, Bangor, Cohasset, Butte Meadows, Clipper Mills, Forbestown, Stirling City, Feather Falls, Biggs, Brush Creek, Yankee Hill, Gridley, Rackerby, Butte Valley, Hurleton, Paradise Pines

CALAVERAS (24,391 customers - 51 % restored)

Arnold, Angels Camp, Copperopolis, Murphys, San Andreas, West Point, Mountain Ranch, Mokelumne Hill, Rail Road Flat, Vallecito, Wilseyville, Hathaway Pines, Avery, Glencoe, Douglas Flat, Sheep Ranch, White Pines, Dorrington, Camp Connell, Tamarack, Altaville, Valley Springs

COLUSA (1,816 customers - 81% restored)

Arbuckle, Stonyford, Williams, Sites, Maxwell

CONTRA COSTA (37, 486 customers - 85% restored)

San Ramon, Orinda, Lafayette, Moraga, Pinole, Richmond, Kensington, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Canyon, San Pablo, Pittsburg, Rodeo, Concord, Antioch, Martinez

EL DORADO (51,272 customers - 49% restored)

Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Pollock Pines, Cameron Park, Camino, Rescue, El Dorado, Somerset, Cool, Shingle Springs, Georgetown, Garden Valley, Diamond Springs, Pilot Hill, Grizzly Flats, Twin Bridges, Greenwood, Kyburz, Lotus, Kelsey, Mount Aukum, Coloma, Pacific House, Fair Play, Omo Ranch, Silver Fork, Canyon, Aukum

GLENN (1,602 customers - 87% restored)

Orland, Willows, Artois, Elk Creek, Glenn

HUMBOLDT (66,947 customers - 100 percent restored)

Eureka, Arcata, McKinleyville, Fortuna, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Trinidad, Garberville, Willow Creek, Hoopa, Redway, Blue Lake, Loleta, Bayside, Hydesville, Carlotta, Scotia, Miranda, Kneeland, Orleans, Myers Flat, Orick, Petrolia, Redcrest, Whitethorn, Weott, Alderpoint, Phillipsville, Samoa, Weitchpec, Honeydew, Fieldbrook, Korbel, Blocksburg, Alton, Fernbridge, Manila, Piercy, Somes Bar, Zenia, Fairhaven, Ettersburg, Fort Seward, Fields Landing, Westhaven, Salyer, Maple Creek, Burnt Ranch, Big Lagoon

KERN (4,287 customers - 2% restored)
Bakersfield, Arvin, Buttonwillow, Dustin Acres, Edison, Fellows, Lamont, Lebec, Maricopa, McFarland, McKittrick, Mettler Station, Shafter, Taft, Tehachapi, Tupman, Valley Acres, Wasco

LAKE (37,403 customers - 3% restored)

Clearlake, Lakeport, Clearlake Oaks, Lucerne, Nice, Upper Lake, Lower Lake, Middletown, Kelseyville, Cobb, Hidden Valley Lake, Glenhaven, Witter Springs, Clearlake Park, Loch Lomond

MARIN (9,881 customers - 80% restored)

Bolinas, Fairfax, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Olema, Sausalito, Stinson Beach



MARIPOSA (2,261 customers - 33% restored)

Coulterville, La Grange, Greeley Hill, Mariposa

MENDOCINO (6,401 customers - 20% restored)

Ukiah, Potter Valley, Hopland, Redwood Valley, Willits, Boonville, Calpella, Talmage, Fort Bragg

MERCED (127 customers - 2% restored)

NAPA (32,540 customers - 59% restored)

Napa, Saint Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Oakville, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Yountville, American Canyon

NEVADA (41,497 customers - 21% restored)

Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, North San Juan, Washington, Norden, Chicago Park, Cedar Ridge, Truckee, Kingvale

PLACER (50,086 customers - 60% contained)

Auburn, Lincoln, Loomis, Colfax, Newcastle, Foresthill, Granite Bay, Meadow Vista, Penryn, Rocklin, Applegate, Alta, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Weimar, Gold Run, Baxter, Roseville, Sheridan, Christian Valley

PLUMAS (811 customers - 0% contained)

La Porte, Quincy, Belden, Storrie, Twain, Bucks Lake, Tobin

SAN JOAQUIN (11 customers - 18% contained)

Vernalis, Tracy, Stockton, Farmington

SAN MATEO (14,764 customers - 84% restored)

Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Woodside, Moss Beach, Montara, Portola Valley, Pescadero, La Honda, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Loma Mar, San Mateo, Menlo Park, Emerald Hills, Pacifica, Princeton

SANTA BARBARA (32 customers - 100% restored)

Santa Maria

SANTA CLARA (38,983 customers - 88% restored)

San Jose, Morgan Hill, Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Redwood Estates, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Coyote, Gilroy, Mount Hamilton, Palo Alto, Holy City, Saratoga,

SANTA CRUZ (38,513 customers - 64% restored)

Aptos, Boulder Creek, Watsonville, Scotts Valley, Soquel, Ben Lomond, Felton, Santa Cruz, Mount Hermon, Brookdale, Davenport, Capitola, Freedom, La Selva Beach, Corralitos, Bonny Doon

SHASTA (31,788 customers - 35% restored)

Redding, Anderson, Shingletown, Palo Cedro, Cottonwood, Lakehead, Millville, Bella Vista, Oak Run, Whitmore, Igo, Round Mountain, Montgomery Creek, Big Bend, Shasta Lake, Ono, Shasta, Burney

SIERRA (1,454 customers - 0% restored)

Sierra City, Downieville, Alleghany, Goodyears Bar, Pike City

SISKIYOU (58 customers - 100% restored)

SOLANO (32,3233 customers - 94% restored)

Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City, Vallejo, Dixon

SONOMA (65,902 customers - 46% restored)

Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Geyserville, Kenwood, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Annapolis, Stewarts Point, Cotati, Cazadero, Guerneville, Larkfield, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fulton, Bodega Bay

STANISLAUS (138 customers - 95% restored)

Westley, Grayson, Patterson, Oakdale, Knights Ferry, La Grange, Modesto, Riverbank

TEHAMA (19,965 customers - 42% restored)

Red Bluff, Los Molinos, Gerber, Corning, Mineral, Paynes Creek, Manton, Vina, Tehama, Mill Creek, Paskenta, Proberta, Flournoy

TRINITY (1,416 customers - 100% restored)

Burnt Ranch, Del Loma, Hawkins Bar, Kettenpom, Platina, Salyer, Wildwood, Willow Creek, Zenia

TUOLUMNE (33,809 customers - 43%)

Sonora, Groveland, Twain Harte, Jamestown, Tuolumne, Mi Wuk Village, Pinecrest, Columbia, Soulsbyville, Long Barn, Strawberry, Chinese Camp, Cold Springs, Moccasin, Big Oak Flat, Sierra Village

YOLO (6,272 customers - 98% restored)

Winters, Esparto, Guinda, Capay, Brooks, Madison, Rumsey, Woodland, Davis, Dunnigan, Zamora

YUBA (6,722 customers - 30$ restored)

Marysville, Browns Valley, Oregon House, Brownsville, Wheatland, Dobbins, Camptonville, Smartville, Challenge, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley, Loma Rica

Get the latest information on areas impacted, resources from PG&E here.
**** PG&E's website is experiencing intermittent outages due to a high volume of traffic.
