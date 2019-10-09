PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

LIST: Bay Area resource centers opened for those impacted by PG&E shutoff

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- To support customers in areas affected by the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff, PG&E will open community resource centers in several locations beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The centers will remain open during the daylight hours only.

Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging, and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 people will be available at the facilities.

ALAMEDA COUNTY


City: Oakland
Location: Merritt College LOT B - Leona St., Oakland 94508

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY


City: San Ramon
Location: Bishop Ranch Parking Lot - 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583

NAPA COUNTY


City: Napa
Location: 1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589
City: Calistoga
Location: Calistoga Fairgrounds - 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515

SANTA CLARA COUNTY


City: San Jose

Location: Avaya Stadium 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY


City: Aptos
Location: Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003

SAN MATEO COUNTY


City: Half Moon Bay
Location: Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St Half Moon Bay 94019

SOLANO COUNTY


City: Vacaville
Location: Mission Church 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687

