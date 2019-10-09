LIST: Bay Area resource centers opened for those impacted by PG&E shutoff

MAPS: PG&E power outage is affecting these Bay Area cities
The centers will remain open during the daylight hours only.
Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging, and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 people will be available at the facilities.
Scroll down to find the full list of resource centers.
ALAMEDA COUNTY
City: Oakland
Location: Merritt College LOT B - Leona St., Oakland 94508
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
City: San Ramon
Location: Bishop Ranch Parking Lot - 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583
NAPA COUNTY
City: Napa
Location: 1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589
City: Calistoga
Location: Calistoga Fairgrounds - 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
City: San Jose
Location: Avaya Stadium 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
City: Aptos
Location: Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003
SAN MATEO COUNTY
City: Half Moon Bay
Location: Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St Half Moon Bay 94019
SOLANO COUNTY
City: Vacaville
Location: Mission Church 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687
See the list of areas impacted, resources from PG&E here.
**** PG&E's website is experiencing intermittent outages due to a high volume of traffic.