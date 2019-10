LIST: Bay Area resource centers opened for those impacted by PG&E shutoff

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- To support customers in areas affected by the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff, PG&E will open community resource centers in several locations beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m.The centers will remain open during the daylight hours only.Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging, and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 people will be available at the facilities.Scroll down to find the full list of resource centers.City: OaklandLocation: Merritt College LOT B - Leona St., Oakland 94508City: San RamonLocation: Bishop Ranch Parking Lot - 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583City: NapaLocation: 1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589City: CalistogaLocation: Calistoga Fairgrounds - 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515City: San JoseLocation: Avaya Stadium 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110City: AptosLocation: Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003City: Half Moon BayLocation: Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St Half Moon Bay 94019City: VacavilleLocation: Mission Church 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687**** PG&E's website is experiencing intermittent outages due to a high volume of traffic