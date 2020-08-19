Bay Area schools, COVID-19 testing sites, beaches closed due to wildfires, poor air quality

RELATED: What you need to know about fires burning in the Bay Area
Here's a look at state park closures:
Due to the CZU August Lightning Complex Fires
- Año Nuevo State Park
- Big Basin Redwoods State Park (including Rancho Del Oso)
- Butano State Park
- Castle Rock State Park
- Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park
- Portola Redwoods State Park
- Half Moon Bay Beaches
Due to the LNU Lightning Complex Fires
- Armstrong Redwoods SNR
- Austin Creek State Recreation Area
- Fort Ross SHP
Due to the SCU Lightning Complex Fires
- Henry W. Coe State Park
Due to the Woodward Fire
- Point Reyes National Seashore
- Tomales Bay State Park
Here's a roundup of other closures around the region:
San Francisco
San Francisco Public Library
- The SFPL To Go, front door service is temporarily suspended at the Main Library and Excelsior Branch Library due to the unhealthy air quality. See the library's announcement here.
East Bay
Hayward COVID-19 testing site
- The City of Hayward is closing its COVID-19 Testing Center effective immediately due to poor air quality resulting from wildfire smoke. The testing center, located at Skywest Golf Course at 1401 Golf Course Road adjacent to Hayward Executive Airport, will reopen when air conditions allow. For more information on the Testing Center and to schedule or reschedule appointments, go to the Testing Center webpage of the Hayward website . The City's COVID-19 Information and Testing Center Hotline call center can be reached at (510) 583-5333.
East Bay Regional Parks
- Due to the extreme fire activity in the region, the East Bay Regional Park District says all Regional Parks are closed until further notice, except some shoreline parks. The district says in a press release, it is currently experiencing an unprecedented number of wildfires in parks, including Round Valley Regional Preserve, Morgan Territory Regional Preserve, Del Valle Regional Park, Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve, Ohlone Wilderness Regional Preserve, Mission Peak Regional Preserve, and Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.
North Bay
Solano County School Districts
- The Solano County School District announced Wednesday the following will remain closed for the rest of the week.
Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District
Travis Unified School District
Vacaville Unified School District
SCOE-operated programs
This is in response to widespread evacuations, power outages and unhealthy air quality.
The districts said they will also be providing meals for students to the extent possible and will communicate with families about the availability of school meal service, but it may change throughout the week due to unforeseen circumstance. According to its press release, Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District will be providing boxes of food with several meals for the week. Families will be notified of locations.
Vacaville Unified will be providing school meals at Eugene Padan Elementary, Fairmont Charter Elementary, Sierra Vista K-8, and Will C. Wood High School. Meanwhile, Travis Unified School District is to be determined.
South Bay
San Jose State University
- San Jose State University has canceled all classes on Wednesday due to air quality and health concerns. All online classes and in-person classes have been canceled, the university said in a Tweet. The university sent alerts to the campus community by email and twitter regarding the campus closure status until the end of Wednesday. The university says to check emails and their twitter for updates.
Santa Cruz County
Sanrta Cruz Beach Boardwalk
- The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and all parking lots are closed to the public through Sunday due to impacts from the CZU Lightning Complex Fire. This includes the Jumanji Drive-In Movies. Officials are asking that people please do not visit Santa Cruz.
