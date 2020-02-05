Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: 2 planes carrying coronavirus evacuees have landed at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two planes carrying coronavirus evacuees have landed at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County.

One of the planes came from Wuhan, China filled with Americans evacuated from the country due to the growing outbreak.

And then just minutes ago at 4:19 this morning, the second plane filled with evacuees landed.

Now one of these planes will refuel and eventually fly to Riverside in Southern California to take some evacuees there.

