Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: 2nd plane carrying coronavirus evacuees departs Travis Air Force Base for San Diego

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- The second plane carrying remaining coronavirus evacuees departs from Travis Air Force Base for San Diego.

Two planes carrying coronavirus evacuees landed at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County early Wednesday morning. The second plane arrived around 4:25am.

Both planes came from Wuhan, China filled with Americans evacuated from the country due to the growing outbreak.

One of these planes will refuel and fly to San Diego in Southern California to take some evacuees there.

The goal for bringing the planes is keeping people healthy in California.

We live streamed on Facebook once both planes landed on the tarmac at the base.

Altogether, 350 evacuees are arriving at Travis Air Force Base Wednesday morning.

