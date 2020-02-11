Society

LIVE: Berkeley High School students march to district office to talk to officials

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Students at Berkeley High School marched to the district office on Tuesday to talk to officials.

They also walked out of class on Monday, upset over the way the district handled a report of an attempted rape.

SKY7 was over the group that's demanding changes on Monday because a former student says the school failed to act after she reported a classmate tried to rape her.

She's now suing the district.

The students want changes in sexual harassment and abuse policies.

A school district spokesperson says officials are committed to working with students to create a safer culture.
