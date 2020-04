WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus pandemic: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on California's fight against COVID-19

Expand testing and doing contact tracing for those who test positive



Being able to protect California's most vulnerable populations, including seniors, homeless individuals and those with compromised immunity



Ensuring medical facilities are equipped to handle potential surges



Working with research hospitals and other research partners to pursue therapies for the virus



Making sure businesses, schools, and other public spaces can continue physical distancing



Being able to return to more strict measures, as needed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A day after announcing his plan to eventually reopen California, Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the public in his daily briefing on the novel coronavirus at noon.Newsom opened his press conference by announcing 63 new deaths caused by COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 821."By no stretch of the imagination are we out of the woods, despite the fact that we put forward a framework yesterday to consider the prospects of reopening certain sectors of our economy," said Newsom. "I want folks to know we need to maintain our vigilance and maintain the path we are on, a path that is producing results."We are streaming the press conference live on abc7news.com Facebook and YouTube On Tuesday, Newsom detailed a plan for the state to eventually ease social distancing guidelines and lift stay-at-home orders.Newsom said the ability to fully reopen the state was predicated on six criteria:"Because you have practiced physical distancing ... you have bent the curve in the state of California," said Gov. Newsom. "The models have changed because of your behavior."Newsom declined to give an exact date when stay-at-home orders might be lifted, but said he would re-evaulate progress on the six outlined criteria in two weeks and address the issue of timing then."We talk about what the new normal will look like. As I said, normal it will not be. At least until we have herd immunity and a vaccine."