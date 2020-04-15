Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus pandemic: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on California's fight against COVID-19

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A day after announcing his plan to eventually reopen California, Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the public in his daily briefing on the novel coronavirus at noon.

Newsom opened his press conference by announcing 63 new deaths caused by COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 821.

"By no stretch of the imagination are we out of the woods, despite the fact that we put forward a framework yesterday to consider the prospects of reopening certain sectors of our economy," said Newsom. "I want folks to know we need to maintain our vigilance and maintain the path we are on, a path that is producing results."

We are streaming the press conference live on abc7news.com, Facebook and YouTube.

On Tuesday, Newsom detailed a plan for the state to eventually ease social distancing guidelines and lift stay-at-home orders.

Newsom said the ability to fully reopen the state was predicated on six criteria:

  • Expand testing and doing contact tracing for those who test positive

  • Being able to protect California's most vulnerable populations, including seniors, homeless individuals and those with compromised immunity

  • Ensuring medical facilities are equipped to handle potential surges

  • Working with research hospitals and other research partners to pursue therapies for the virus

  • Making sure businesses, schools, and other public spaces can continue physical distancing

  • Being able to return to more strict measures, as needed


RELATED: Newsom unveils plan to reopen California, ease stay-at-home restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic

"Because you have practiced physical distancing ... you have bent the curve in the state of California," said Gov. Newsom. "The models have changed because of your behavior."

Newsom declined to give an exact date when stay-at-home orders might be lifted, but said he would re-evaulate progress on the six outlined criteria in two weeks and address the issue of timing then.

"We talk about what the new normal will look like. As I said, normal it will not be. At least until we have herd immunity and a vaccine."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysacramentocaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
First responders honor medical workers in the South Bay
Tenant fears being evicted after coronavirus job loss
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 670 new COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: San Francisco COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000
First responders honor medical workers in the South Bay
Would you give up personal data to return to work?
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Coronavirus supplies: How Feds uncovered fraud involving 39 million N95 masks
Show More
Outside Lands could be next big Bay Area event canceled due to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Newsom unveils plan to reopen California amid COVID-19 crisis
WATCH TODAY: Garcetti to announce plans on scaling back 'safer-at-home' orders
Move over 'Pizza Rat', Philly has a 'Pizza Groundhog'
More TOP STORIES News