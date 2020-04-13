Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom provides update on California's response to COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom provides a daily update on California's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there are currently over 23,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 683 deaths statewide.





If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysacramentogavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LA County confirms 31 additional deaths, 323 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
CA orders insurers to refund premiums to drivers amid COVID-19
Coronavirus: Ryan Seacrest donates $1M to help first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Report: COVID-19 may have been spreading in Bay Area since December
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Video shows more than 150 at illegal SF nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
IRS launching tool that lets you track COVID-19 stimulus check
Coronavirus updates: 85 more test positive in SF, death toll rises 15 in city
More black bears roaming Yosemite as park closes during pandemic
California's COVID-19 peak is imminent, model shows
Show More
Student Spotlight: Honoring high school, college seniors
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
7-year-old runs backyard 'marathon' to fundraise for hospitals
3 things to know about reopening America
More TOP STORIES News