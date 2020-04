WATCH LIVE: 70 people test positive for COVID-19 at SF homeless shelter, Mayor London Breed announces

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed confirmed an outbreak of 70 new positive cases at a San Francisco homeless shelter.In a Friday afternoon press conference, Breed said 68 homeless individuals and two staff members at MSC South have tested positive to COVID-19."Even before the pandemic, San Francisco and criticism of the mayor over handling of the homeless was a regular and routine issue," said ABC7 News contributor and Chronicle insider Phil Matier on Midday Live. "It's a difficult population and one that its health needs are very unique."The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Francisco rose to 797 Friday and the death toll rose to 13.