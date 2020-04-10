Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: 70 people test positive for COVID-19 at SF homeless shelter, Mayor London Breed announces

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed confirmed an outbreak of 70 new positive cases at a San Francisco homeless shelter.

In a Friday afternoon press conference, Breed said 68 homeless individuals and two staff members at MSC South have tested positive to COVID-19.

RELATED: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area

"Even before the pandemic, San Francisco and criticism of the mayor over handling of the homeless was a regular and routine issue," said ABC7 News contributor and Chronicle insider Phil Matier on Midday Live. "It's a difficult population and one that its health needs are very unique."

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Francisco rose to 797 Friday and the death toll rose to 13.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiahomelesscoronaviruscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 update: 475 new cases reported in LA County
Gov. Newsom announces partnership with FEMA to provide meals to seniors during pandemic
What's herd immunity? Stanford study investigates impact on California
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom announces partnership with FEMA to provide meals to seniors during pandemic
What's herd immunity? Stanford study investigates impact on California
Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 100K, Trump says US in 'pain'
Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST
WATCH SUNDAY: 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'
COVID-19 updates: Death toll rises to 13 in SF, infections increase by 73
Extra $600 in California unemployment benefits start Sunday
Show More
Bay Area temps to reach high 70s on Easter Sunday
EXCLUSIVE: SF lab expects to start antibody testing for COVID-19 next week
More than half of Americans now wear masks amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News