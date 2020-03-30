Coronavirus California

Coronavirus California Update: Newsom calls for all healthcare workers to help during COVID-19 pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday a major initiative to surge the state's health care workforce amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He's urging all eligible health care workers to help out with the efforts, including doctors, nursing students, EMTs and more.

Newsom says the state is opening additional health care sites to treat people affected by COVID-19 and to relieve the pressure on our health care system by providing care for non-COVID-19 cases.



"This is an all hands on deck situation as we prepare for what's ahead," Newsom tweeted.

You can find out if you're eligible to participate in the California Health Corps and sign up here.

