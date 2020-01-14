Society

LIVE: Oakland homeless moms being evicted from vacant house by deputies

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Deputies have arrived to evict a group of mothers and their children who have been living in a home in Oakland illegally. The mothers have been in the home since November.

A Southern California investment firm owns the house, which they planned to flip. The women moved in, without permission, when it was vacant.

The families are part of an advocacy group called "Moms4Housing." They were ordered by a judge last Friday to vacate the West Oakland house.

The sheriff's office has offered to help the women with services and Wedgewood Properties offered to shelter the women for two months through Catholic Charities and pay for moving expenses. "Moms4Housing" has rejected the offers.

A spokesperson for Wedgewood Properties said the company was not aware that the eviction would take place this morning.

