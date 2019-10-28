PG&E Power Outages: Utility company eyeing third major wind event, blackout

RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pacific Gas & Electric says it is monitoring a third major wind event expected later this week in Northern California that could lead to widespread power shut-offs.The company says in a news release Sunday that the power shut-off would affect people in 32 counties starting Tuesday morning through midday Wednesday.The utility already has turned off power to more than 2.3 million people in an effort to prevent its equipment from sparking deadly wildfires.Those outages are expected to last through Monday morning.If the winds hold and the utility cuts power, it would be the third major power shut-off in a week.Customers are encouraged to visit itsand use the address look up tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.According to Contra Costa County officials, a total of 50,937 customers are in the dark. The City of San Jose also confirmed that residents lost power but were working to find out exact numbers.PG&E said power will be turned off in seven phases, but that times may change (earlier or later) depending on weather conditions.The first phase began about 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. Customer impacts will include these counties: Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Shasta, Tehama and Yuba.The second phase began around 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in the following counties: Colusa, Marin, Mendocino (south), Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo.Phase three will begin at 12 a.m. Sunday, October 27 (Per-PG&E), impacting customers in these counties: Alpine, Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne.Phase four took effect 8 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus.Phase five began about 9 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino (north), Siskiyou, and Trinity.Phase six is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., Sunday, October 27, impacting customers in Kern County.And PG&E is determining whether to do the seventh and final phase which will impact residents of Fresno and Madera County.