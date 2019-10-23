LIVE: PG&E gives update about possible outages due to weather event

Potential PG&E outage timing for 189,000 customers:

Wed 2pm: Sierra Foothills

Wed 3pm: Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Mendocino Counties

Thurs 1am: San Mateo and Kern Counties

San Mateo County:

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Parts of the Bay Area are preparing to go dark after PG&E announced the possibility of another round of power shutoffs.PG&E could start turning the lights off Wednesday night in parts of the the North Bay and San Mateo County.PG&E says it would make the decision about San Mateo County at 2 a.m. Thursday.At a press conference on Tuesday, PG&E said that about 189,000 customers could be impacted.The utility says it has forecasters looking at weather models every hour to see what is happening. They have not made the decision yet whether they will turn off the power.PG&E's CEO says he understands this creates hardships but this is the new reality as they try to prevent fires. But Bay Area health officials are worried about patients who rely on electricity to power their medical equipment."I think that the piece that is missing here is that we're not looking at the overall health impacts of shutting off the power," said Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio.If the forecast holds, final notifications would begin Wednesday morning. Then power would get shut off at 5 p.m. on Wednesday for parts of the Sierra foothills, Napa and Sonoma Counties.As the wind moves south, power would then get cut for parts of San Mateo County on Thursday at 2 a.m.PG&E says their website is ready to deal with heavy traffic. They say it should not crash like it did during the last outage.Business owners in Half Moon Bay have questions now that they are facing the possibility of another PG&E power shutdown."I don't quite understand why we have to lose power here in Half Moon Bay since we have never had any sort of fire problems here," said Bob Moody outside his dental practice on Main Street.PG&E did not originally have San Mateo County on the list of counties that could lose power this week but then removed Marin and added San Mateo Monday. The utility says it is monitoring the weather and could turn the power off in San Mateo County at 2 a.m. Thursday.Half Moon Bay also lost power during the last outage."So many people lost income that really can't afford to lose income. There are a lot of small businesses here that are on a small margin of profit," Moody said. He had to cancel 20 patient appointments during the last outage.Moonside Bakery and Café is also preparing for the outage. The last one cost the small business thousands of dollars."We were closed for one full day, so we lost revenue for one full day. People lost income, we lost product. We had stuff in the refrigerator, we had to throw everything away," said owner Thomas Grauke.Business owners think there could be a better way for PG&E to try and prevent wildfires."I think it can be managed differently, that's what I want to say. Look at a little business like us. I have talked to many business owners on Main Street, they have a hard time with that," Grauke said."If they shut the power off, I will have to cancel all my patients again. I still have to come into work because a lot of them will show up. A lot of them get angry because they don't know why I don't have a generator, which most people don't have," Moody said.He said he doesn't see why he should have to buy a generator. Grauke also doesn't have one, isn't sure it would power all he needs and doesn't know where he would put it.