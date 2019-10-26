LIVE: PG&E gives update on possible power outages that could start Saturday

RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E officials are warning of another public safety shutoff. This could be the biggest one so far and may start as early as Saturday night.PG&E CEO and President, Bill Johnson says it would likely impact the Peninsula, East Bay, and North Bay in the Bay Area."We do think that it will be the strongest offshore wind event this season by a large margin," a Scott Strenfel, PG&E meteorologist, said. "And if models are correct, possibly the strongest offshore winds that we've seen in years."In the North Bay, residents in Sonoma County, Napa County and Marin County have reported receiving alerts about the possible shutoffs.In the East Bay, both Alameda County and Contra Costa County estimates thousands of residents could also power this weekend.ABC7's Leslie Brinkley reports 120,000 Contra Costa County residents are likely to be without power come Saturday night at 10 PM along with residents of Alameda county.Contra costa county supervisor John Gioia said he's worried about this outage because it will affect a much broader area and the power will be off for longer than it was last time. Also complicating it he says is the fact that air quality will be bad so people really shouldn't stay at home with their windows open. He's advising residents to find a place to escape to air-conditioning and good indoor air quality on Sunday.Residence in the Lamorinda area are groaning "here we go again" since they already endured a power outage a few weeks ago. It will be the first time for businesses and homes to lose power in parts of Berkeley and Oakland along busy College Avenue. One restaurant owner was very angry about the pending outage. The manager of a athletic footwear store worried the lack of power will hurt their bottom line.PG&E officials at a press conference in Friday said they have not made a decision yet but expect to make one by 8 a.m. Saturday.If PG&E decides to go forward with the outages the Bay Area could begin losing power at 7 p.m., North Bay by 5 p.m.Winds are forecasted to gust between 40 and 60 miles per hour over most elevated terrain in Northern California.Johnson says the utility is at "elevated potential" for a new shutdown in eight of the nine zones PG&E serves. Some areas may see peak gusts of 70 to 80 miles per hour.Officials say the possible outage could stretch into Monday.PG&E has given an "all clear" to almost all of the counties impacted by outages that began on Wednesday.PG&E issued the "all clear" for all counties, except for Kern County. As of Friday morning, 93 percent of customers have had their power restored.Approximately 178,000 customers were originality impacted by this PSPS; nearly 165,000 customers in portions of 18 counties have been restored.