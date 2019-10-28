LIVE: PG&E eyeing third major wind event, blackout

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS

MARIN COUNTY

EAST BAY

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pacific Gas & Electric says it is monitoring a third major wind event expected later this week in Northern California that could lead to widespread power shut-offs.The company says in a news release Sunday that the power shut-off would affect people in 32 counties starting Tuesday morning through midday Wednesday.The utility already has turned off power to more than 2.3 million people in an effort to prevent its equipment from sparking deadly wildfires.Those outages are expected to last through Monday morning.If the winds hold and the utility cuts power, it would be the third major power shut-off in a week.Many Bay Area residents have lost their power as the next round of PG&E power shutoffs began, which will affect 940,000 customers across 36 counties.Customers are encouraged to visit itsand use the address look up tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.People living in the scenic Santa Cruz Mountains are no strangers to nature taking out their power.However, when left up to PG&E, the utility's Public Safety Power Shutoffs have many mountain residents skeptical."It's one thing when it's a storm. Then you kind of expect it," Ben Lomond resident, Eileen McCarthy told ABC7 News. "But when it's so nice out, like the nicest days of the year- then the power goes off- you're kind of going, 'Hmmm, what's up with that?"Still, preparation is well underway for a weekend without power.At the only gas station in Ben Lomond, "busy" would be an understatement."I filled up probably like 200 to 250 gas cans," Shell manager, Jake Hampton said. "And probably 230 gallons of propane."Hampton said during the last PSPS, his location ran out of gas. This time, he said the propane tank is full and more gas is scheduled to arrive at 6 a.m. on Saturday.Hampton explained there is a need to adapt, considering this is the new norm."It's just non-stop," he said. "I haven't been able to sit down at all for like, six hours."PG&E warns dry conditions and gusty winds, combined with heightened fire risk will leave nearly 45,000 Santa Cruz County customers in the dark.Impacted areas will include spots that went without power in the last round of shutoffs."Our power was out for 22-hours," Boulder Creek resident, Don Baker said. "I went through both tanks."Baker said issues encountered last PSPS forced him to prepare ASAP."I need to buy more, but Costco was out of propane tanks," he explained. "We haven't fully stocked up with as much as we'd like, but we're probably better off than some."PG&E anticipates it'll shut off power to parts of the South Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains around 7 p.m. on Saturday. The outages could last up to 48-hours.Ninety-nine percent of Marin County will lose power beginning as early as 4 p.m., according to a 2 p.m. update from the Marin County Sheriff's Office.The outage will last "through the duration of the weather event," the update said.Residents can text MARINSHUTOFF to 898-211 (or MARINAPAGON to 898-211 for Spanish speaking residents) to receive helpful information.All Marin Center events are canceled this weekend due to the outages.In San Leandro, Patricia Samarin has lived in her home for 15 years. She has never experienced the looming threat of regular blackouts before. She's prepared for it but annoyed about the uncertainty.The last time she got notice, she went out of town-- but, she never ended up losing power."Now I just a call today saying they're going to turn it off for 24 hours and I don't know whether to believe it or not but what do we know," she said.Ida Good, who also lives in the neighborhood, is feeling resigned to the idea of regular blackouts. She's got a kit, ready to go."I think it will probably be a new normal. I don't think we should be okay with that," she said.At a local restaurant in San Leandro, Paridiso, general manager Katherine Council has been getting a lot of calls about their status this weekend. They're also prepared - condensed menu and candlelight."We're prepared, our chef knows how to preserve the food," she said.At the Oakland Zoo, despite their preparedness, the planned shutoffs are still a major headache. The last time they lost power, it was a weekday. Now, they're going into one of their busiest weekends of the year, hosting their hugely popular Boo at the Zoo."We're potentially turning away families and kids to have a great time at the zoo trick or treating," said CFO Nik Dehejia.