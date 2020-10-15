WATCH LIVE: PG&E gives update on power shutoffs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7040527" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Considering the month of August brought damage and destruction to residents across the Santa Cruz Mountains have never before seen, many living in the area told ABC7 News they were prepared for a few days without power.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- More than 30,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers remain without power due to critical fire conditions.During a briefing Thursday night, PG&E said it had already restored power to some customers and would continue that process through Friday.Officials say power should be fully restored by Friday night but that depends ultimately depends on the weather.As for the Bay Area, PG&E officials say the majority of the power has been restored to customers except for some in the South Bay. They say conditions Thursday night are not expected to improve, therefore, the power will remain off until at least Friday.For those in the East Bay, although power has been restored, some voiced their frustrations with the Public Safety Power Shutoffs.Michelle Foster says her family of four lost power Wednesday night and no power means no school for her children."Their class is still going to go on without them, and that makes me sad," says Foster. "I will pull their workbooks out, and we will get some stuff done. I already emailed the teachers yesterday when I got the alert, that we may not be in class."PG&E alerts were sent to residents to warn them that power would be shut off across the state due to the threat of wildfires. The company's downed powers lines have sparked massive wildfires over the last few years, fueled along by high winds.What frustrates Foster is that in her neighborhood, even though power lines are underground, their power was still shut off."I just feel maybe if we could figure how to find where (the underground line) stops and (where) it is above ground, we can fix that. And then we wouldn't all have to have our power out," says Foster.In the East Bay, the PG&E's PSPS event impacted more than 6,000 customers in parts of Danville, Dublin, Oakland and Walnut Creek.Val Jensen tried to go for a walk at the nearby Shell Ridge Open Space, but he says it was closed due to the Red Flag Warning.Jensen says the lights are still on at his house, and while he understands why the power is being shut off across the state, he adds that he doesn't like how California progressed to this point."For the prices we pay in California for electricity, to have the utility able to just shut it off because it can't control its own system, I think is not right," explains Jensen, who has lived in Walnut Creek for the past 20 years.As for the Foster family, Michelle says, when so many are struggling, it's important to have some perspective."It's not going to be easy, but we can make it work. (We) have a roof over our heads. I have running water. I have the means to drive down to Safeway. We can make it work," says Foster.