LIVE: PG&E officials give update on possible shutoffs that could impact 51,000 customers

By Liz Kreutz
SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- PG&E has announced that another round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs could happen.

PG&E now says only three bay area counties might be impacted instead of nine. Those three counties are Sonoma, Napa and Solano.

Just over 51,000 customers may be impacted.

Santa Rosa school officials announced Tuesday evening that Whited, Madrone, Austin Creek, Sequoia, RVCS- Sequoia, Binkley will be closed for the next two days.

Village, RVCS-Matanzas, Spring Creek and Matanzas will be open school officials say. Sequoia and Whited 6th graders will go to camp as planned.

NORTH BAY RESIDENTS BEGRUDGINGLY PREPARE FOR MORE SHUTOFFS

One day before the latest PG&E power shutoffs are expected to begin, people around the Bay Area are preparing by buying ice and extra candles. But they're doing so begrudgingly.

"It's really frustrating, really unorganized," Kate Bowman, who lives in San Rafael, said while buying several bags of ice Tuesday morning. "It feels like preventative measures are not in place and it's being pushed over to the cities and the consumers."

On Wednesday, PG&E says they plan to turn off power in parts of nine counties across the Bay Area because of high winds and a fire threat.



Businesses - like United Markets in San Anselmo in Marin County -- that lost power during last month's outages are terrified about the prospect of losing power again.

"It would not be good for us," Robert Bowden, the store supervisor, said about the possibility of losing power this week.

Bowden said last month the family-owned grocery store lost thousands of dollars in food. He said the store only learned they would lose power an hour before the last shutdown took effect, giving them no time to prepare.

This time, they're hoping they won't lose power, but they're not taking any chances.

"We've got another truck coming, refrigerator truck coming today to start unloading and putting it into that, but it's just a ton of labor and waste of time," he said.



Not to mention, it's terrible timing: one week from Thanksgiving.

"We just got in all our turkeys," Bowden said, "So we have thousands of dollars of turkeys in our walk in right now."

Bowden said during the last shutoff, the grocery store set up a barbecue and gave out 800 meals to people in the community. They plan to do that again this week.

"They're so nice to let people in with flashlights taking whatever they can off the shelves," Kate Bowman said, "But there's a certain desperation that happens, and it really leaves people vulnerable, very vulnerable."



