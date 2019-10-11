LIVE: PG&E says 31 percent of customers so far restored after outages

PG&E has determined that in most areas the weather event has subsided except for Paradise and the surrounding areas and Kern County which could see weather improve later this evening and later tonight.
Because of the improving weather officials have allowed for an "all clear" to be issued for safety inspections, repair and restoration efforts to begin in many areas.
All clears have been declared in the following areas to begin inspections and assess if the equipment is safe to resume electric delivery services. Power could be off in some areas until Monday or Tuesday
PG&E crews will visually inspect power lines to look for potential weather-related damage to the lines, poles and towers. This is done by vehicle, foot and air.
At a press conference Thursday night, PG&E said 31 percent of customers affected have been restored.
Some cities have already reported power coming back on such as Richmond, who said as of 3:45 PM power was being restored to neighborhoods.
The cities of Petaluma and Berkeley also report some parts of the cities have had power restored, though they have note received official word from PG&E as of full restoration yet.
At one point there were 359,000 customers without power in the Bay Area after the shutoffs were implemented overnight. Parts of the East Bay, Peninsula, South Bay and Santa Cruz lost power.
PG&E says phase 2 is complete and if customers have not lost power by now, they will not lose it.
The counties that were impacted by the second phase were: Alameda, Alpine, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Mariposa, Mendocino, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Tuolumne.
About 513,000 customers were part of the first phase of the shutoffs in Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba counties.
Governor Gavin Newsom held a press conference Thursday evening saying that there needs to be a "radical" change to prevent future issues with shutoffs.
EAST BAY
Worst fears were realized when a brush fire forced evacuations in Moraga early this morning. PG&E cut power in the area hours before the fire erupted.
No injuries and damage to homes have been reported.
The power outages impacted impacting 32,680 PG&E customers in Alameda County and 51,310 customers in Contra Costa County.
A new round of power outages means a new group of grocery stores trying to save product.
The Montclair Safeway in Oakland now has a refrigeration truck in the parking lot where employees are storing meat and frozen food. PG&E took away the power here late last night. Some people still came here in hope that it would be open.
Safeway in Oakland brought in refrigeration trucks to try and save its food while the power is out.
"We have a generator but it broke and we are looking for ice. But of course everyone has already been here," said Jan Stites of Oakland as she walked up to find the store dark and closed for business.
Adding to the complications of the day was the sporadic nature of the outages. One Oakland man had power at home and headed to Starbucks for coffee only to find it was closed.
"I was just trying to get coffee. I didn't know the power went out. So I was kind of surprised that they don't have power," said Manas Itene outside the Montclair Starbucks.
At Diana Fung's Oakland house, even the kids had different days because of the PG&E outage.
"I have one child at school and one child who is not in school because the middle school is in the blackout zone. So it is inconvenient for sure," she said.
The dentist office of Laurie Shepherd in Montclair also had to close today. They had to cancel 30 appointments today. They also closed yesterday because of the threat of the outage.
"We don't know about tomorrow. We tried to get a hold of PG&E and there's just a little block that says we don't have that info right now- so, we don't have that info," said Registered Dental Assistant Sandi Pate.
She says it will be tough to reschedule everyone.
"The doctor is so busy. She is booked up six months in advance. To get an appointment with her we have it blocked out months in advance. So she will have to work extra hours, stay later to see one or two a day. She is usually off on Fridays so she will have to work Fridays to catch up on patients lost in the last couple of days," Pate said.
The Caldecott Tunnel has remained open throughout the outage after Caltrans crews worked to provide backup generators for it.
The outage has caused the Oakland Zoo to close. Employees tell ABC7 they are most worried about their food supplies and endangered species whose exhibits require power to keep them alive. Some cannot handle losing power for even a moment, especially in the biodiversity center.
Officials have eight generators and food supplies that will hold them over temporarily, but should the power stay out, further action will be required.
Joaquin Miller Park along with Dimond, East Oakland and Sheffield Village recreation centers in Oakland are also closed.
NORTH BAY
There's a lot of worry and anxiety in the North Bay where up to 200,000 people are still in the dark, impacted by the PG&E shutdown.
Jacquie Lamica was unloading all the perishable stuff from her fridge which stopped working when the power was cut. She's taking it across town to her daughter's house who has electricity.
"I'm saving all the dairy and meat because it's expensive, I don't want to lose it, they say it could be five days," said Lamica who lives in Santa Rosa.
A giant generator was powering Russian River Brewing Company's operation at the cost of about $10,000 per day.
"This was their choice to do a public safety shut off, I support it but I'd like more information from PG&E because I need to run my business," said owner Natalie Cilurzo.
In Sonoma County, PG&E said approximately 66,000 customers were without power. By 2:11 PM the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said PG&E is working inspect their lines to get the power back on.
In Eastern Santa Rosa, outages took a toll. At the Baskin-Robbins store inside the St. Francis Mall, Don Snider and his wife, Chris, had to clear gallons of ice cream from their cases. "The freezer is supposed to be able to keep them cold for three days," Don said. "That didn't work last time."
Chris, meantime, kept working in at the back, seeing only with a battery-powered light. She wasn't happy. "I was going to submit a claim to PG&E for the outage during the fire today," she said. "Don't know what good it will do. They're bankrupt."
Inside a Valero service station and store at Highway 12 and Farmers Lane, manager Angel Ramos wasn't happy, either. "We're going to lose money. We need to send all these perishables to another store."
Just moving from point A to point B in this outage has proven to be challenging. Traffic lights are out. The Santa Rosa Fire Department reports more accidents than usual. They even had one call Wednesday morning to a home where the owners had begun to feel the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning. "Keep your generator outside," said Assistant Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal. "Run one inside and it will become a health hazard."
Doug Jones has health concerns for another reason. He needs electricity to charge a device that makes oxygen, allowing him to sleep. We found him topping off batteries inside a PG&E community resource center near the county fairgrounds. "PG&E should have taken care of this for the past 50 years," said Doug. "If they had, we would not be here, now."
The store had some lights on but was closed. Safeway had a generator to try and save some food but did not have enough power to open for business.
In her home off a cul de sac near the Silverado Country Club in Napa, Dottie Keller was dumping spoiled food from her refrigerator into a trash can. She and her husband just got back from an out of town trip last night. She laments that she wasn't home to donate the hundreds of dollars in fresh and frozen meats to a food bank before the power went out.
A few doors down Andrea Gordon is mystified by what she calls the lack of communication from PG&E. She complains about the poor performance of the utility's outage maps.
The Seattle transplant is using a generator to keep one of her two refrigerators running.
SOUTH BAY
Although PG&E hasn't released an exact timeline for restoration, Mayor Sam Liccardo says it appears as though the power is coming back quickly in San Jose. He went as far as to offer PG&E access to city staff and resources to help accelerate the process.
"We had many city employees working around the clock, as I can attest to last night, as I witnessed them hard at work," said Liccardo.
But that hard work comes at a high price. City officials say the public safety shutoff has already cost San Jose nearly a half million dollars.
"We have certainly spoken to the governor's office about the public cost. We're going to continue to press that issue and expect that there will be some compensation from PG&E for the considerable public cost resulting from these power shutdowns," says Liccardo.
The city urged people to use caution while commuting because of darks roads and traffic lights that were not working.
The city also released an online tool to gather info about where power shutoffs are happening in San Jose.
Follow these steps to let the city know if power is out for you:
1. Visit this website
2. Indicate whether you are experiencing a power outage
3. Share your location
Example in the tweet below:
.@CityofSanJose has released an online pilot tool to gather accurate info about where #PGEShutoffs are occurring in #SanJose.
1. Visit:https://t.co/Dn9Z02Ma6I
2. Indicate whether you are experiencing a power outage
3. [Share your location].
Example below. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/7dKdSMpsIo
PENINSULA
In San Mateo County, most of the areas in the PG&E fire zone are south of Highway 92, all the way to the Coast.
An estimated 14,000 to 15,000 PG&E customer in portions of San Mateo County lost their power overnight.
The Tom Lantos Tunnel at Devils Slide on Highway One has remained open through the outage.
