LIVE SOON: Rally in Oakland over Breonna Taylor case

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A protest is planned in Oakland today after rallies were held last night because of the Breonna Taylor case.

Today's demonstration is being organized by the Anti Police-Terror Project. The Facebook event reads: "Black women in leadership across Oakland will come together to say enough is enough." The gathering will start at 11 a.m. at the Breonna Taylor Mural on 15th and Broadway.

There was a similar message in the East Bay last night as people marched to police headquarters in Oakland in what was called a "revenge for Breonna" rally. Some demonstrators blocked access to I-580 and other streets. They took a knee in the street beating drums and chanting.

Earlier in the day, Bay Area families who have lost a loved one to police killings gathered via Zoom to share their thoughts on the decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

"I have a lot of anxiety, I'm afraid that that's the same thing that's going to happen with Erik. But I just pray that that's not going to happen with this and I pray that all of the families that have had encounters with the police and our loved ones have been passed away or killed by the police that we get justice," said Amanda Majail-Blanco, Erika Salgado's sister

Erik Salgado was killed by CHP officers in Oakland in June.

From Oakland to San Francisco to San Jose, hundreds of people filled the streets to protest the grand jury decision in the case of Breonna Taylor.

