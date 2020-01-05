WATCH LIVE: Candlelight memorial held for man killed in Oakland Starbucks laptop theft

1- People starting to arrive with flowers for a #vigil for Shuo Zeng.#BayArea #Oakland #friendsofshuo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A candlelight vigil is being held for the man killed trying to recover his stolen laptop in Oakland.Shuo Zeng went after the suspects who snatched his laptop at the Montclair Starbucks on New Year's Eve, but he was hit by their getaway car and later died.Two men have been charged in Shuo's death.The memorial will be held at the same Starbucks on Mountain Boulevard in Oakland at 11:30 a.m. Since Thursday, the community has been mourning Zeng's death and post-it notes filled with condolences stuck to the Starbucks' window have grown.Organizers are asking people to wear purple to show solidarity. Shuo received his doctorate at Kansas State and the university's colors being royal purple.Friends of Shuo also sent ABC7 News information on if anyone would like to write kind messages to his parents, they are able to send them to the Zeng Family at 5900 Hollis Street, Suite E in Emeryville, Calif. 94608.The messages will be forwarded to the victim's family in China.Councilmember Sheng Thao plans to meet with the community in response to the laptop theft from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Montclair's Farmers Market on Sunday."Nobody should feel unsafe walking around their neighborhood, working in a coffee shop, or operating a business in Oakland," Councilmember Thao said in a statement, "Oakland must prioritize its resources to not only protect its community but stop crimes before they happen."Thao will also hold Public Safety Town Hall with Oakland Police Department on Jan. 9 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Montclair Presbyterian Church to propose new public safety policy."Oakland is a beautiful place to live," Thao said, "But tragedies like this remind us of the work we have to make it safer. My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the victim and I am committed to finding solutions to this uptick in crime."