Coronavirus impact: Livermore couple given 48 hours to find new wedding venue due to COVID-19

The couple tried to modify their requirements, but were still declined, adding that the property was profusely apologetic.
"My father-in-law was supposed to walk me down the aisle. We had this beautiful outdoor wedding planned. The gazebo with people and flowers," says Hurricks, as she lets out a huge sigh.
The couple scrambled to find a new location. They found another vineyard in Livermore, but then on Friday morning, their back-up location canceled as well.
"(On Thursday) I talked to a gentleman at one of the wineries here in Livermore. He said we are go to go. About noon (on Friday), he called and canceled," says Delfino.
Delfino posted their problem on a Livermore Facebook page. The couple says they were overwhelmed by the number of people wanting to help.
RELATED: Kincade Fire: Chicago couple's smoky wedding photo at Sonoma County vineyard goes viral
"The community in Livermore was wonderful. Complete strangers were offering their backyard," he says.
Umigo Racing, a go-kart site, even offered up their party room.
"I would say yes (to Umigo), if we fit. But unfortunately, it is a little small for what we were looking for," explains Angie. "But it is so lovely for people just throwing out ideas for us to just look at."
RELATED: Fire forces evacuations, shuts down weddings, birthday party in Sonoma County
The couple actually first got married last year in New Zealand. But Delfino's elderly parents were not able to travel. Saturday's wedding was supposed to be for them.
"He is their only son. He is their baby. His mom and dad want to be able to see him get married," says Hurricks.
The couple already has the caterers, the cake and a small guest list of close to 60 people. Late Friday afternoon, they finally were able to secure the restaurant at the Livermore airport as the site for the wedding.
Hurricks and Delfino says they understand the gravity of the coronavirus and are not angry about the obstacles they have do to endure. They are just happy to finally have found a place where they can say, "I do."
"I keep telling myself, 20 years from now, it is all going to make for a good story," jokes Delfino. "No good story did the events ever go as planned. Good stories start with chaos. We had chaos!"
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What to know about COVID-19 in Calif., how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus