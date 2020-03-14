Coronavirus impact: Livermore couple given 48 hours to find new wedding venue due to COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Michael Delfino and Angie Hurricks are getting married on Saturday. But Thursday night, the Ravenswood Historical Site in Livermore, the site of their wedding, canceled because of new novel coronavirus restrictions.The couple tried to modify their requirements, but were still declined, adding that the property was profusely apologetic."My father-in-law was supposed to walk me down the aisle. We had this beautiful outdoor wedding planned. The gazebo with people and flowers," says Hurricks, as she lets out a huge sigh.The couple scrambled to find a new location. They found another vineyard in Livermore, but then on Friday morning, their back-up location canceled as well."(On Thursday) I talked to a gentleman at one of the wineries here in Livermore. He said we are go to go. About noon (on Friday), he called and canceled," says Delfino.Delfino posted their problem on a Livermore Facebook page. The couple says they were overwhelmed by the number of people wanting to help."The community in Livermore was wonderful. Complete strangers were offering their backyard," he says.Umigo Racing, a go-kart site, even offered up their party room."I would say yes (to Umigo), if we fit. But unfortunately, it is a little small for what we were looking for," explains Angie. "But it is so lovely for people just throwing out ideas for us to just look at."The couple actually first got married last year in New Zealand. But Delfino's elderly parents were not able to travel. Saturday's wedding was supposed to be for them."He is their only son. He is their baby. His mom and dad want to be able to see him get married," says Hurricks.The couple already has the caterers, the cake and a small guest list of close to 60 people. Late Friday afternoon, they finally were able to secure the restaurant at the Livermore airport as the site for the wedding.Hurricks and Delfino says they understand the gravity of the coronavirus and are not angry about the obstacles they have do to endure. They are just happy to finally have found a place where they can say, "I do.""I keep telling myself, 20 years from now, it is all going to make for a good story," jokes Delfino. "No good story did the events ever go as planned. Good stories start with chaos. We had chaos!"