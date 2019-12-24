Alameda-based Coast Guard unit returns home after $312 million cocaine bust

“I started crying because I missed him so much.” ❤️ Just some of the emotion coming from the Coat Guard vessel Cutter Bertholf as the crew returns from deployment. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/9CBIjx6VcM— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) December 23, 2019
A mom suddenly yelled out "Go get him! Go her him!" to her two little girls and they raced toward the cutter Bertholf and toward a man with outstretched arms.
"I miss you so much! Oh my goodness...let me see your smile!" as the man kissed each girl.
Families wait at Coast Guard Island in Alameda for their loved ones to get off the Cutter Bertholf after months long deployment. These reunions never get old 🥰! @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/RAcU8B5s0J— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) December 23, 2019
Service members from the Coast Guard had been aboard the vessel for months, and Monday was their welcome home.
Christopher Santos says he's relieved to be back.
"It was really tiring but it's good to be home!" said Santos.
ME: What’s the first thing you want to do when your boyfriend gets back from deployment? Woman: We’re going to Disneyland! 😊 @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/65yGAOtnN2— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) December 23, 2019
His mother, Betty Martinez Santos couldn't agree more.
"I started crying because I missed him so much and I didn't want him to leave," said Martinez Santos.
"Leave" meant working on international waters as one of several Coast Guard vessels seizing 18,000 pounds of cocaine, to keep more than $300 million worth of drugs off the street.
RELATED: Coast Guard seizes 18,000 lbs of suspected cocaine worth estimated $312 million
The Bertholf itself was on a mission that seized about 6,000 pounds of drugs from waters off Mexico, Central America and South America.
"It makes you feel like you're doing something and you have a purpose for being out there," said one man who was greeted by his three children.
After unloading the goods in San Diego and the hard work behind them, Monday was all about making up for lost time.
Father and husband Kevin Lauvenheimer knows how precious time at home is.
"This is the second time they've done this year, it's good to be back," said Lauvenheimer.
When asked how much they missed their father, Kevin's son beamed and responded enthusiastically "A LOT!" while his daughter sweetly replied, "like, a hundred percent!"
These reunions are about making plans.
Ghost the dog 🐶 is DEFINITELY happy to see Kayla after her deployment! 🥰 #DogsofTwittter @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/2jGqQFfe7M— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) December 23, 2019
"We're going to Disneyland!" exclaimed one woman who waited what seemed like an extra hour compared to other families for her boyfriend to walk off the vessel.
"Disneyland and honestly, just being back seeing some family. It's going to be a good time," said the woman's boyfriend.
Samuel Park, who waited for his girlfriend while clutching a large bouquet of pink flowers and the leash to a fluffy white German Shepard named Ghost, says it's about the little things.
"I made her Korean Soup. She's been dying for it so I made her some. If it doesn't work out, we'll go to In-n-Out," said Park.
Including spending time together as a family. Just in time for Christmas.
"We're going to give hugs and that's the first thing. Hugs and cookies," said one of the Coast Guard member's son.
Families will have several months to spend with their loved ones before their next deployment early next year.