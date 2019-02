Local violinist brings world-renowned quartet home to Noe Valley

Song of Thanksgiving from the A minor quartet opus 132, by Beethoven

Haydn's String Quartet in D major, Op. 20 no. 4

Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind, by Osvaldo Golijov

When violinist Owen Dalby joined the St. Lawrence String Quartet -- described on Wikipedia as "one of Canada's premier chamber ensembles" -- it didn't involve moving north of the border. Instead, Dalby left Brooklyn to return to his native Bay Area.Founded in Toronto in 1989, the St. Lawrence String Quartet, or "SLSQ" for short, has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and performed with top orchestras around the world.But since 1998, it's been based not in Canada, but at Stanford University, where its members both teach students and rehearse for its more than 60 global concerts per year. Given its busy schedule, the quartet rarely performs Bay Area shows outside the Stanford campus. But this weekend, the SLSQ will offer a rare treat for San Franciscans: a performance in Noe Valley.That's thanks to Dalby, who, in addition to his role in the quartet, is the co-curator of Noe Valley Chamber Music . He and his wife, fellow violinist Meena Bhasin , organize a variety of shows for the group each year, for everyone from serious music enthusiasts to young children. Now, he's uniting his two worlds for a special performance."Getting to perform here in the Bay Area, in our home ... that's something we don't do very often," said Dalby, who grew up in Berkeley, earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Yale, and now resides in Glen Park with Bhasin and their six-month-old baby.Dalby first joined the SLSQ in 2015, after a dozen years studying and performing on the East Coast."As a young violinist and chamber music fan, they were what I wanted to do with my life; they were heroes to me," he said of the group. "But the cherry on top is that I grew up here and I could come home."After he and Bhasin moved to Glen Park, they caught the attention of Noe Valley Chamber Music's founding director, Karen Heather, who was retiring and looking to pass the reins of the group to someone new."For Meena and me, it was a perfect opportunity to wear the curator hat," Dalby said. "We had a lot of experience as performers. This was a really good opportunity to put down roots, so to speak, in our home community."Noe Valley Chamber Music's 2018-19 season is the first to be curated by Bhasin and Dalby, and bringing the SLSQ to perform was part of the plan from the get-go. (Since Noe Valley Chamber Music is a member of the Bay Area Music Consortium, he and the quartet have also agreed to perform three more shows for members in other parts of the Bay Area: Berkeley Chamber Performances, Lafayette's Gold Coast Chamber Players, and Mill Valley's Marin Chamber Performances.)The Noe Valley show "provides me with a unique look at this concert, both as performer and presenter," Dalby said.At this Sunday's concert, the SLSQ will perform a new piece by Stanford colleague Jonathan Berger, as well as three historic pieces that reflect its interests and musical philosophy.Here's a guide to each piece, in Dalby's words: