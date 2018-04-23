SOCIETY

Long Lost Oakland maps the city's past

Long Lost Oakland map.| Photo: Liam O'Donahue

By Hoodline
In his podcast East Bay Yesterday, amateur historian Liam O'Donoghue revisits parts of Oakland have been destroyed or transformed. Now, a new map he's created in collaboration with artist TL Simons allows others to explore the city that once was.

Launched on Kickstarter as a multimedia project with podcast episodes and walking tours, Long Lost Oakland includes architecture, railways, wildlife, and people from the city's history. On the printed map version, grizzly bears prowl the hills, Ohlone watercraft bob alongside the Moore Dry Dock in West Oakland, and the old Key System railway crawls across the map.

O'Donoghue said the project was a process of continuous discovery made more urgent by the city's rapid pace of change. "I was just realizing that everyone who had been here for a while had stories I'd never heard," he said.
The Piedmont Baths. | Photo: Liam O'Donahue

To get Long Lost Oakland going, O'Donoghue set a goal of raising ten thousand dollars, eventually collecting nearly $23,000 from more than 500 backers.

Though the map is not yet available to the public, O'Donoghue will have a few copies for sale at an upcoming event with the California Historical Society on June 27, with copies generally available by July.

Educators can obtain a copy for free, and O'Donahue has so far heard from around seventy teachers in grades K-12. "I'm excited to see it incorporated into curriculum," he said.

O'Donoghue, who has worked as a journalist, moved to Oakland in 2003. Since then, he's taken a keen interest preserving local history. He said the current rate of construction can be challenging for longtime residents.

"And with people moving out, leaving Oakland because of displacement, there was a fear that Oakland was losing its history," he said.
Detail, Long Lost Oakland. | Photo: Liam O'Donoghue

Viewers might recognize reference points such as Telegraph and San Pablo Avenues, but not in their current forms. "They're not roads, they're rail lines," said O'Donoghue. "They correspond to roads, but the roads came later."

A few architectural relics remain, at least in part, such as the Piedmont Baths which were largely demolished, even though portions of the structure were integrated into the Grand Lake Whole Foods. For the most part, the landmarks, and species depicted have completely vanished.
Click for larger version.

"The overall mission of this map isn't just to show cool stuff that used to be here, but understanding how we got to where we are now," said O'Donoghue. "How can we learn to navigate the rapid changes we're facing now based off periods of rapid change in the past?"

Listen to the first episode in the Long Lost Oakland miniseries of East Bay Yesterday by clicking here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineOakland
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News