Meghan Markle

LOOKBACK: Meghan and Harry not the first Royals wanting to escape to North America -- Princess Margaret's 1965 trip to SF

By Ken Miguel
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle made international headlines when they said they wanted to split time between North America and the United Kingdom. As featured in the Netflix show "The Crown," they weren't the first Royals to want to escape.

Princess Margaret, the late sister of Queen Elizabeth II, took San Francisco by storm in 1965.

The princess and her husband arrived in San Francisco with an entourage of 16 and were greeted by then Mayor John Shelley and his family.

RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'step back' from royal duties. What now?

Hundreds of fans gathered at San Francisco International Airport and along San Francisco streets to greet the princess. Among the celebrities to meet the princess were San Francisco native Carol Channing, in town for a production of "Hello Dolly."

The princess stopped by the San Francisco Press Club to receive an award and give an unheard of Royal press conference.

RELATED: Prince Harry addresses rumors of rift with brother William in new documentary

"I've longed to come to this country for ages," the princess said, "and I am thrilled that it has become a reality."

"We are delighted that our visit should start here in your beautiful city of San Francisco," she added.

The visit included a trip to Monterey and UC Berkeley, catching a ride on a cable car, taking in a visit to Coit Tower, and a Mass at Grace Cathedral before heading to Los Angeles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscouc berkeleylos angelesroyalssocietyroyal familyprince harryenglandlookbackmeghan markleu.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEGHAN MARKLE
Harry and Meghan will 'step back' from royal duties. What now?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Royals gather for Remembrance Day ceremony amid rumors of rift
Prince Harry addresses rumors of rift with brother William
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils state budget proposal
US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes
Police searching for suspects in robbery at Palo Alto Safeway
Meet Perfect Pet Shadow!
AccuWeather forecast: Cold start, wet ending today
49ers offering fans chance to win tickets to playoff game
Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share evidence
Show More
49ers energized by return of key players at practice
Mom attacked by teens outside East Bay high school, police say
Infants' Tylenol packaging leads to $6.3 million settlement
Legendary doorman retiring from Sir Francis Drake Hotel in SF
With Authority: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
More TOP STORIES News