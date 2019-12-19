Low-income Oakland families move into new houses as part of 'Welcome Home for the Holiday' event

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's all any family can ask for -- a new home for Christmas.On Thursday, 57 residents will be moving into a new home in Oakland, part of the "Welcome Home for the Holiday" event hosted by The Unity Council and the East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation.The new homes will be in the Casa Arabella apartments in Oakland's Fruitvale District.Among those moving in Thursday will be Air Force veteran Marc Contreras and his two children. Their new apartment at Casa Arabella will mark the first time the Contreras family has had a home for Christmas in three years.The past two they were homeless.The $60 million 94-unit multi-family Casa Arabella is part of the Phase II at the Fruitvale Transit Village, located on the city-owned Fruitvale BART Station parking lot. The project includes one to three bedroom apartments and family townhomes.Residents of Casa Arabella have household incomes at or below 20-60% of the area median income.