Lower Haight Art Walk returns Saturday with holiday shopping event

Looking to get some holiday shopping done in the Lower Haight? This is the weekend. The Lower Haight Art Walk is inviting locals to stroll through local businesses on Saturday afternoon.
Organized by the Lower Haight Merchants and Neighbors Association, the Art Walk will run from 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Haight Street (between Scott and Laguna) and Fillmore Street (between Haight and Hermann).
The event offers more than just a chance to shop. Locals can help paint a mural, enjoy free live music and discounted drinks, or chat with District 5 Supervisor Vallie Brown and her staff.
"Whether you need to find presents for loved ones or just want an excuse to get out of the house, we hope to see you out and about," the event organizers write.
Here's a closer look at some of the festivities:
The Haight Street Art Center at 215 Haight St. will have free beer and wine for visitors who drop by to see their current exhibition, "Ralph Steadman: A Retrospective."
Rooky Ricardo's Records at 419 Haight St. will be offering mimosas and cheap records, while Wonderland Restaurant (500 Haight St.) will have Wrapped in Plastic playing live jazz music.
Uva Enoteca (568 Haight St.) will be serving up happy hour specials from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
If you mention the Lower Haight Art Walk at Noc Noc (557 Haight St.), you'll get $5 glasses of wine between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Golden Gate Doula Associates (678 Haight St.) will host an open house, and neighboring Family Affair (683 Haight St.) will offer a conceptual retail installation celebrating the release of the album "Outer Peace" by popular Bay Area musician Toro Y Moi.
An open art mural will go up at the corner of Haight and Steiner streets, and art walkers are invited to express their inner artist and splash around some color. Paper and paint will be provided.
Costuming on Haight (735 Haight St.) will have in-store specials and local artist exhibitions, as well as an opportunity to check out its remodeled space.
There will be a pop-up photo gallery wall on the corner of Haight and Fillmore, while muralist Sarah Stancik plans to paint live on Haight Street (between Webster and Fillmore).
If you get hungry, new Thai spot Janchay's Bistro (400 Waller St.) will be welcoming customers for its grand opening day.
Finally, Supervisor Brown will hold community office hours at Black Sands (701 Haight St.) She and legislative staff will be present to listen to the concerns of Lower Haight residents between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
For the full lineup, head over to the Art Walk's Facebook event.
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineSan Francisco
societyHoodlineSan Francisco