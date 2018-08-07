SOCIETY

Lowe's gifts lawn mower to NC 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies are looking for a teenager who they said robbed a 9-year-old's lemonade stand at gunpoint over the weekend. (WSOC)

MONROE, N.C. --
Deputies are still looking for a teen who they said robbed a 9-year-old at his lemonade stand over the weekend.

Officials said Mark David, 9, was running a neighborhood lemonade stand to raise money for a lawn mower when a male teenager, wearing a camo hat and black shirt, held him at gunpoint, demanded money, and then ran away with the cash box, WSOC reports.

"I opened the box, he grabbed it, pushed the gun at me and ran away," Mark said

RELATED: Children robbed at lemonade stand in Florida

Union County spokesman Tony Underwood said less than $20 was stolen.

Lowe's heard about Mark's story and gifted him a new-pony model riding lawn mower.



"It's pretty cool what you're trying to do at such a young age, and tell you what, it's pretty awesome to be a part of it," Lowe's store manager Chris Beatty said.

Deputies do not have a good description of the thief but are hoping to track him down with surveillance footage and possible DNA tests.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytheftmoneyarmed robberycrimeLowesu.s. & worldCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Tired of waiting, neighbors fill potholes themselves
Planners take the worry out of how to propose
CNET's Ian Sherr discusses implications of InfoWars ban
Bank customers describe 'happy' environment after employees win Mega Millions
More Society
Top Stories
Father of 2 young children killed in Bay Bridge shooting
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to more than 290,000 acres
FBI hosts active shooter drill in Dublin
Mollie Tibbetts' father: Someone she knows took her
Elon Musk tweets he may take Tesla private, shares roar
SF's newest neighborhood springs up around Transbay Terminal
Planners take the worry out of how to propose
Ferguson Fire rages on inside Yosemite National Park
Show More
Photos from the wildfires across California
4 ways to ease your kid back into a school routine
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Tired of waiting, neighbors fill potholes themselves
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
More News