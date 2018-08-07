MONROE, N.C. --Deputies are still looking for a teen who they said robbed a 9-year-old at his lemonade stand over the weekend.
Officials said Mark David, 9, was running a neighborhood lemonade stand to raise money for a lawn mower when a male teenager, wearing a camo hat and black shirt, held him at gunpoint, demanded money, and then ran away with the cash box, WSOC reports.
"I opened the box, he grabbed it, pushed the gun at me and ran away," Mark said
Union County spokesman Tony Underwood said less than $20 was stolen.
Lowe's heard about Mark's story and gifted him a new-pony model riding lawn mower.
"It's pretty cool what you're trying to do at such a young age, and tell you what, it's pretty awesome to be a part of it," Lowe's store manager Chris Beatty said.
Deputies do not have a good description of the thief but are hoping to track him down with surveillance footage and possible DNA tests.