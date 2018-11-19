OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Every artist has a point of view. That's what inspires us to follow them on social media and collect their artwork in real life. Oakland woodworker and ABC7 Insider, Aleksandra Zee, is an artist who sees a certain beauty in the sameness of things.
You get that right away with just one look at her stunning pieces. She playfully calls her desert-inspired aesthetic, "beige-on-beige." It's a style that shows up all around her studio, right down to her adorable dog, Jack.
But beyond her ultra-calming color palette, you'll find that this maker sees people on the same level as well. She cares about every voice in her community. Aleksandra is not only an amazing artist, she's also an ally, an advocate, and a true believer in equality.
