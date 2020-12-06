Society

Male student suspended for violating dress code with nail polish

CLYDE, Texas -- A teenage boy near Abilene, Texas said his suspension from school for wearing nail polish is unfair.

Clyde High School senior Trevor Wilkinson recently went to school with his nails painted and was suspended for violating the district's dress code.

The Clyde CISD dress code states that boys are not allowed to wear makeup or nail polish.

"It is a complete double standard because girls are allowed to have any form of nails they want, and honestly they can express themselves in any way they want," Wilkinson said.

He has set up a petition asking the school to change the policy and has gotten thousands of signatures.

Clyde CISD Superintendent Kenny Berry refused to elaborate on Wilkinson's case, according to the Abilene Reporter-News. He would not answer questions about the dress code's requirements for men and women.

"Questions or concerns with the dress code are reviewed individually, and the district cannot share any information regarding a specific student," Berry said in a statement.

Clyde CISD serves a community approximately 15 miles east of Abilene, and has an enrollment of around 1,450 students at four campuses.

SEE RELATED STORIES:
Texas high school student suspended over dreadlocks, family says

Transgender student says she's banned from school until she follows male dress code
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydress codehigh schoolnail polishstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay Regional Park staff admit to shooting cats
5 Bay Area counties enacting stay-at-home order starting Sunday
The State of the Arts
Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold
COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks, lawmakers say
Biden picks Xavier Becerra for Health Secretary, ABC reports
Here's what will close under the Bay Area stay-at-home order
Show More
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
SF restaurant, salon workers face layoffs as lockdown begins
CHP, Mill Valley PD rescue baby from Highway 101 traffic
Fairfax man, dog rescued after spending night in creek drainage
SF Opera streams virtual performance for fans amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News