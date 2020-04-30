Coronavirus

CA malls, bookstores could open soon, but required modifications could depend on 'geography, local conditions,' Newsom says

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With just weeks to go before many businesses across the state might be able to reopen, there are questions about what that might look like.

Some businesses are already taking things into their own hands. Best Buy, for instance, announced they'll reopen 200 stores in May but with modifications. Shoppers will have to make an appointment to visit the store and once inside, a dedicated employee will shop alongside them at a social distance.

So, what can businesses expect? ABC7 News asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to elaborate on exactly what kind of businesses will be able to reopen and how they should prepare.

RELATED: Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries

Newsom said malls, clothing stores and bookstores are all included in businesses that can open during phase two, but that modifications necessary for businesses to reopen may vary.

"We will provide guidance by sector and, in some cases, by geography based upon local conditions," Newsom said.

The state has not yet released official guidelines for businesses to follow, however a round table discussion Newsom held with business owners and retail employees on Tuesday gave some insight into what might be coming.

GAP, Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal was on the call with Newsom. She said the San Francisco-based company, which has typically served 125,000 customers a day in California, is looking to their stores in China as a guide for reopening.

"We maintained nightly cleaning, social distancing of customers and employees, and mask wearing," Syngal said, "As well as some plexi barriers, etcetera at check out."

RELATED: Coronavirus government response: Trump rejects a new normal: 'This is going away'

She added their stores were also doing some temperature checks.

The general theme from businesses was that one size won't fit all and that each store has it's own needs and own challenges that will need to be adjusted and addressed.

"We had someone that was laid off from Santana Row, a retailer," Newsom explained during his press briefing Wednesday, "And she's on unemployment wondering if she'll even come back to that small retailer because the size constraints within that business, and wondering if even customers will want to be back in that business."

Newsom also recalled another business owner on the call who has five different stores in different counties.

"There's five different challenges, again based on local conditions and local directives," he said. "We're meeting in those subsets, we're getting their feedback."

RELATED: Coronavirus Los Angeles: LA Mayor Garcetti says 'safer-at-home' orders could be eased within weeks

Newsom said he is working on guidelines for businesses and will make them public in the coming weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscogavin newsombookseconomycoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicretailshoppingcovid 19 pandemiccalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LA Mayor Garcetti says 'safer-at-home' orders could be eased within weeks
California's consideration of July school start sparks backlash
COVID-19 Diaries: New normal of living in Bay Area
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News