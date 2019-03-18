Society

Good Samaritan carries woman with cancer upstairs at RodeoHouston

When a good Samaritan saw a woman struggling to get to and from her seat at the Brad Paisley concert, he stepped in to help.

HOUSTON, Texas -- When a good Samaritan saw a woman struggling to get to and from her seat at RodeoHouston, he stepped in to help.

The woman went with her daughter and granddaughters to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to see Brad Paisley. One of the granddaughters said that her grandma had recently suffered a stroke and was currently fighting cancer.

Thomas Harwell saw that the woman was having a tough time and so he offered to help her to her seat. After the show, he saw that she couldn't make it up the stairs and carried her.

His wife Shayla Harwell took a picture of the heartwarming moment to share with friends. She said her husband made her very proud.
