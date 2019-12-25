Society

Man dressed as The Grinch 'makes it rain' cash at mall

STOCKTON, California -- A man dressed up as the Grinch "made it rain" Christmas spirit at a mall in California.

He brought joy to shoppers at the mall by throwing money in the air while parents and children stood in line to take a photo with Santa Claus.

"I was the guy that did it with a couple of my friends, and we just wanted to bring smiles to y'all's faces," said the Grinch himself.

He gave away nearly $2,500.

He says this is the second year in a row that he and his friends have given away Christmas cash.

He says the money he gave out was all raised through donations.

Most of the money thrown out was $1 bills.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniachristmas giftviral videomoneychristmassurprise
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands celebrate Christmas at Glide
EXCLUSIVE: Lightning strike damages tree near Mill Valley homes
6-year-old critically injured in Vallejo shooting
Man fatally shot in San Francisco's Tenderloin
Volunteers spend Christmas morning preparing and delivering meals
Robbery suspect exits bank, throws money at crowd
WATCH IN 60: Hail and snow, free city parking, what kids want for Christmas
Show More
NC couple celebrates 75th anniversary on Christmas Eve
EXCLUSIVE: Move over Rudolph, Santa chooses rideshare, surprises South Bay family
EXCLUSIVE: SF thieves caught on camera stealing high-end items
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Bay Area holiday shoppers find deals on Christmas Eve
More TOP STORIES News