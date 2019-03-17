Society

Man fasting on beer for Lent

EMBED <>More Videos

Man fasting on beer for Lent. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on March 12, 2019.

During the Christian season of Lent, many followers will fast.

But one man near Cincinnati, Ohio is getting a lot of attention for his special liquid diet.

For breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Del Hall is only drinking beer!

Hall said his idea is rooted in history. In the 1600s, Monks would fast during Lent on what was called a "Bock Beer Diet."

"That would be their liquid bread - that's what they called it. Basically, it would sustain them through 46 days of Lent," Hall said.

Until now, Hall has only survived a four-day fast.

Hall, who is an army vet, says he's nervous, but up to the challenge.

He is documenting each day on his social media, tracking his weight and how he is feeling.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societybizarrereligiondietbuzzworthyus worldbeerdrinkingviral
TOP STORIES
LIST: St. Patrick's Day events around the Bay
Dad shot shielding young son during New Zealand mosque massacre
CHP investigates deadly shooting on Hwy 4 near Concord
After massacre, New Zealand leader shows resolve, empathy
Unity touted at Bay Area vigils in wake of mosque shooting
Raiders' Carr returns to Fresno to celebrate son's birthday with Antonio Brown
Camp Fire survivors get special day to be kids again at SF's Oracle Park
Show More
Antioch police arrest man after finding huge stash of illegal firearms
Missing Vallejo snowboarder found dead in Tahoe identified
Oakland stands with Islamic Center following New Zealand tragedy
Apple Watch may spot heart problem but more research needed
Mayor serves as grand marshal at SF's annual St. Patrick's Day parade
More TOP STORIES News