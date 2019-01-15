SOCIETY

Man sculpts 7-foot bald eagle with snow in Indiana

A giant bald eagle sits on the front lawn of home in Greenfield, Indiana.

GREENFIELD, Indiana --
A 7-foot bald eagle sculpted from snow that fell from a weekend winter storm sits in the front yard of an Indiana home.

Resident Rick Horton spent 15 hours sculpting the giant eagle, which sits on State Road 9 on the South Side of Greenfield, located outside Indianapolis.

The snow was perfect for sculpting because it was a wet snow that packed very well, Horton told WRTV in Indianapolis.

He said it was only fitting that he chose to sculpt an eagle.

"This year I decided to make an eagle because Greenfield has two eagles and I love flying," Horton said. "I fly RC planes and eagles soar and I figured that would be perfect this year."

Horton hopes to color the bald eagle later this week.

He has been making his sculptures for several years, some of which have been featured on "Good Morning America."
