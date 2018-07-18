SOCIETY

Man sets record for slicing most watermelons in half on his stomach

Ashrita Furman, who is no stranger to Guinness World Record, set a new record Tuesday for slicing the most watermelons in half on his stomach in 60 seconds.

NEW YORK --
Furman, of New York, yet again showing that he's a cut above his competition, cut through 26 watermelons in 60 seconds, which broke the last record by six.

The melon ninja has previously set a record for slicing melons on a friend's stomach but decided to take the risk upon himself this time.

RELATED: Tesla Model X sets new Guinness World Record for towing Boeing Dreamliner

Furman believes he has been recorded into the Guinness World Records book at least 750 times, he told Reuters.

So, what happens to the watermelons after they're all sliced and diced?

They're donated to a local restaurant to make special juice drinks.

ABC News contributed to this post.
