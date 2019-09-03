Society

Man swims through The Great Pacific Garbage Patch to bring awareness to plastic pollution in oceans

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is a swirling vortex of garbage between Hawaii and California known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch that has been growing at an alarming rate over the years. Swimmer Ben Lecomte swam the "icebreaker Vortex Swim" from Hawaii to San Francisco to bring awareness to the plastic problem and he speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about his journey, training, and what he learned along the way.

