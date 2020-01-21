Society

California man on quest to run 8 marathons around the world for charity

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Northern California man is on a quest to run for charity. Forty-four-year-old Brendan Watkins is attempting the "Triple 8 Quest." It involves finishing eight marathons in eight consecutive days.

Watkins works at Stanford Children's Health in Palo Alto. During the "Triple 8 Quest," he is fundraising for the Lucile Packard Children's Fund, which provides care for children and expectant mothers. He has already raised about $4,000.

Watkins wrote in a blog post that he finished his first marathon on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. He ran 26.2 miles in three hours and 45 minutes. By the end of the quest, he will have run on all seven continents around the world.

You can help support Watkins here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypalo altochildren's healthcharitytravelrunningu.s. & worldmarathons
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area man says son roughed up during questioning
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Sunnyvale mobile home fire
California considers declaring common pain killer carcinogen
Show More
BART considering canopies to cover SF escalators
49ers fans debate location of possible Super Bowl parade
WATCH IN 60: BART considers canopies, Chick-fil-A vote, 8 marathons in 8 days
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Authorities recover vehicle involved in Oakland fatal hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News