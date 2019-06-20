Man uses 'identify that butt' competition to propose to girlfriend

SAVANNAH, GA. (KGO) -- Earlier this week, Christian, a fan of the Savannah Bananas baseball team, used an "identify that butt" competition at Grayson Stadium to propose to his girlfriend, Larissa.Blindfolded, Larissa squeezed four butts and then had to identify the one belonging to her boyfriend, Christian.Larissa picked correctly.When she took off her blindfold, Christian was on bended knee.By that reaction, it's probably safe to assume Larissa said "yes."