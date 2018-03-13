SOCIETY

Interactive map reveals jarring wealth gap between Bay Area, rest of US

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We know the wealth gap between the Bay Area and the rest of the country is large. Now, a new interactive map is showing how jarring the difference is.

VIDEO: Report reveals income needed to buy Bay Area home more than doubles over 5 years

Mapping software company Esri put together a report that shows blue indicates locations where households make more than $100,000 a year. Orange is less than $25,000 a year.

The typical San Francisco household makes about $96,000 a year, nearly double the national median. Purple represents $50,000 to $100,000 a year.

Click here if you would like to use the interactive map.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymoneyu.s. & worldSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseBerkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News