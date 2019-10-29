PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: Maps showing Bay Area counties affected by PG&E power shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E says another round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs will start today, affecting electric service for about 596,000 customers.

PG&E warns some Bay Area customers impacted by the Oct. 26 shutoff (which mainly affected the Peninsula, East Bay, and North Bay) could be impacted by this one as well.

RELATED: List of counties, cities affected by Bay Area, California PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

The utility says it is working rapidly to restore power before the next shutoff. For customers who are restored between events, PG&E urges them to use the time to charge any medical equipment, phones and other electronic devices and restock emergency kits.

You can see their outage map here or use their potential PSPS address-lookup tool, but note that their website has been experiencing intermittent outages.

MAPS SHOWING AREAS AFFECTED BY PG&E POWER OUTAGE:


Map of PG&E outages in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties


Map PG&E outages in Marin, Santa Cruz, San Mateo and Alameda Counties



For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here."
More TOP STORIES News