Society

Marathon Martinez Refinery 'indefinitely idled,' company says

marathonpetroleum.com

MARTINEZ, Calif. -- The Marathon Petroleum Co. will "indefinitely idle" its refinery in unincorporated Contra Costa County and convert the site to a terminal facility, the company announced on its website Friday night.

The company is also putting a New Mexico refinery on indefinite hold and announced that most jobs would be lost at the two sites, with phased layoffs starting in October.

"We are also evaluating the strategic repositioning of Martinez to a renewable diesel facility, which aligns with California's Low Carbon Fuel Standards objectives and MPC's greenhouse gas reduction targets," the company's website announced.

Plummeting demand for gasoline amid COVID-19 coronavirus-related travel restrictions put the Marathon Martinez Refinery on a temporary hold in April and the facility began winding down production.

The refinery employs about 740 people and can process 161,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The refinery produces gasoline, diesel fuel, distillates, petroleum coke, propane, heavy fuel oil and refinery-grade propylene.

The refinery opened in 1913, and was called the Avon Refinery, named for the unincorporated Contra Costa County area north of Concord and east of Martinez. Since then, operators have included Phillips, Tosco,

Ultramar Golden Eagle and Tesoro. Marathon bought the refinery in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymartinez
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ Mayor Sam Liccardo joins plaintiffs over 2020 census count
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Witnesses say Bay Area visitors swarmed South Lake Tahoe park
Coronavirus live updates: CA now has more than 500,000 cases
Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies
Apple Fire spreads to 1,900 acres in Southern California
East Bay man caught on video damaging neighbor's BLM sign
Show More
CA photographer offers photoshoot for brides-to-be amid COVID-19
Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok's US business
Police investigating shooting in Berkeley
FDA: Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak affecting 31 states
East Bay couple faces challenges with high-risk birth, rare genetic disorder
More TOP STORIES News