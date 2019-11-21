Marin City holds forum to discuss issues, find solutions after police raid

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- After police stormed a Marin City neighborhood last week looking for suspects in the Orinda mass shooting pictures of SWAT team members were seen on the local news.Now, the people who live there are concerned about how the rest of us perceive a community they love.In our effort to build a Better Bay Area, breaking stereotypes can help us all feel better about the place we live.The community held a forum to discuss the issues and find some solutions.Pastor Rondall Legget is one of the community leaders trying to make the community feel whole again by getting them to open up about the police raids that happened here two weeks ago.Many spoke out against negative stereotypes of Marin City having problems with gangs. Others raised concerns about how little warning residents got of the raids.