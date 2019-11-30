Society

Marin County looks at initiative to curb cardboard waste

By Laura Anthony
CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been called the "cardboard economy," one that only heats up with the holidays. The number of packages shipped each year in the U.S. is approaching 200 billion.

Tis the season for cardboard, and lots of it. The kind generated by all that holiday online shopping and the home delivery that comes with it, so much so that some in Marin County are calling for Amazon to reign in its own waste.

"Too many boxes, I don't know what happens with these boxes," said shopper Kevin Kafayi. "How they are disposed of, that's an issue."

RELATED: Marin County woman helping build better Bay Area with plan to re-use Amazon boxes

In June, ABC7 News introduced you to Carolyn Lund who launched a Change.org petition, asking Amazon to launch a pilot program in Marin County that would require drivers to not only drop off packages, but also pick up the empties.

"Have the delivery trucks pick them up on subsequent deliveries and return them to Amazon warehouses for reuse," said Lund.

Lund's petition now has more than 7,000 signatures and has picked up the support of seven communities.

Corte Madera's town council is still considering whether to support the initiative.

"We have too many things traveling to our homes in boxes and we have a whole lot of extra cardboard right now," said David Kunhardt, a member of the Corte Madera Town Council.

More than a few of the Black Friday shoppers we talked with Friday in Corte Madera said they do feel guilty about all the packaging that comes with their online deliveries.

"It's unfortunate. It's really a toss up between convenience and a moral issue," said Nan Foster.

ABC7News was unable to reach Amazon for comment on the Marin initiative, but the company claims to have dramatically cut its use of packaging over the past decade by some 250 million tons.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycorte maderaenvironmentrecyclingamazon
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Marin Co. woman helping environment with plan to re-use Amazon boxes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Perfectly-placed rainbow arches over glowing Bay Bridge: VIDEO
AccuWeather forecast: Spotty showers, mountain snow tonight
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Bay Area most targeted by porch thieves, police warn ahead of Cyber Monday
5 arrested after shots fired outside Fremont Target store
London police fatally shoot suspect in attack that killed 2
3 people wounded in Hague stabbing: Dutch police
Show More
Best meteor shower of the year coming in December
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
Farmer makes earmuffs for calves to prevent frostbite
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
3 apps to help you save money when online shopping
More TOP STORIES News