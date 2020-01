Meet LEGO's new Master Model Builder of Legoland Discovery Center opening in Milpitas in April

MILPITAS, Calif (KGO) -- Fifteen contestants battled it out by showcasing their Lego building skills and Sam Suksiri was crowned the winner and titled Master Model Builder of Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area RELATED: Milpitas man wins LEGO Master Builder contest at Great Mall Suksiri described the upcoming Milpitas Legoland as the "ultimate indoor lego playground." He also shared his experience winning the Brick Factor competition and showed off his creativity on Midday Live.You can join Sam in the fun when Legoland Discovery Center opens in April at the Great Mall.